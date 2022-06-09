Thirty-Eight High Schools Receive Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants to Launch the Careers of Future Culinary and Restaurant Management Talent

Winning Schools Demonstrated Need and Positive Impact, Will Receive $5,000 from the Rachael Ray Foundation to Improve or Kick Off New ProStart Programs

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) today announced that 38 high schools from across the country have been selected to receive $5,000 grants to support their ProStart culinary and restaurant management programs through the Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant program.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) today announced that 38 high schools from across the country have been selected to receive $5,000 grants to support their ProStart culinary and restaurant management programs through the Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant program. (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, the Rachael Ray Foundation generously contributed $225,000 in support of ProStart Grow Grants. Schools with existing ProStart programs, or those looking to become part of the ProStart program, were invited to apply, with winning schools demonstrating how the ProStart program is positively impacting their students and the community. Grow Grant funds will allow schools to become part of the ProStart program or strengthen their existing program, enhance their classrooms and support teachers with whatever they need to help their students learn career-building skills in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.

"ProStart is truly making a difference in the lives of students and nurturing the next generation of talent in our industry," said Rob Gifford, President of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "We are grateful for the Rachael Ray Foundation's long-standing generosity and support for the ProStart program, including its latest infusion of funds to help another 38 high schools upgrade their ProStart programs, or purchase the resources to join the program this year."

To-date, the Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant Program has provided $590,000 to schools demonstrating a strong need to engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservice careers.

"ProStart programs, and the educators who support them, provide high school students across the country with skills they need to be successful throughout life," said Rachael Ray, award-winning television personality and philanthropist. "We [The Rachael Ray Foundation] are proud to support the dreams, passion and hard work that these Grow Grant recipients display in their classrooms and schools as they cultivate the next generation of restaurant and foodservice professionals."

The following schools will receive $5,000 Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grants:

Asheville High School – Asheville, North Carolina

Brockton High School – Brockton, Massachusetts

Central Nine Career Center – Greenwood, Indiana

Clinton High School – Clinton, Mississippi

Fraser High School – Fraser, Michigan

Gilroy High School – Gilroy, California

Grants High School – Grants, New Mexico

Greenville Technical Center – Greenville, Mississippi

Havre de Grace High School – Havre de Grace, Maryland

Henry P. Becton High School – East Rutherford, New Jersey

Lincoln High School – Lincoln, Rhode Island

Middlesex High School – Middlesex, New Jersey

Mira Mesa High School – San Diego, California

Mobridge Pollock School District – Mobridge, South Dakota

Morris County Vocational School District – Denville, New Jersey

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School – Wakefield, Massachusetts

Northland Pines Middle and High School – Eagle River, Wisconsin

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School – Rochester, Massachusetts

Randolph High School – Randolph, New Jersey

Rapid City Central High School – Rapid City, South Dakota

Richmond High School – Richmond, Michigan

Ridgefield Park Jr Sr High School – Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

Sherwood High School – Sandy Spring, Maryland

Silver High School – Silver City, New Mexico

SLW Centennial High School – Port St. Lucie, Florida

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School – South Easton, Massachusetts

Southwestern Randolph High School – Asheboro, North Carolina

State College Area School District – State College, Pennsylvania

Sun Prairie East High School – Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Umatilla High School – Umatilla, Florida

W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center – Lafayette, Louisiana

Warrensville Heights High School – Warrensville Heights, Ohio

Washington Career and Technical Education Center – Washington, Louisiana

Wayne Valley High School – Wayne, New Jersey

West St. John High School – Edgard, Louisiana

Wichita High School East – Wichita, Kansas

Williams Bay High School – Williams Bay, Wisconsin

Winston-Louisville Career & Technology Center – Louisville, Mississippi

A program of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart is a two-year technical education program found at more than 1,750 high schools and career and technical educational centers nationwide, teaching culinary techniques and restaurant management skills that build a lifetime foundation and support future careers in the restaurant industry. With 145,000 students enrolled across all states, the District of Columbia and Guam, the program teaches students through a combination of classroom and industry instruction. Find out more about ProStart at ChooseRestaurants.org/ProStart.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's (NRAEF) mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide "opportunity youth" with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2021 Annual Impact Report.

About The Rachael Ray Foundation: The Rachael Ray Foundation™ (RRF) is a private foundation that is fully funded by the proceeds from the sale of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. RRF was launched by Rachael in 2016 to better support the causes she cares for most such as helping animals in need. Additionally, RRF works with organizations that support the mission of Yum-o!, Rachael's 501c3, in order to bolster and amplify their efforts through additional funding. Yum-o! empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. It also teaches families to cook, feeds hungry kids, and funds cooking education, among other initiatives.

A program of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart is a two-year technical education program found at more than 1,750 high schools and career and technical educational centers nationwide, teaching culinary techniques and restaurant management skills that build a lifetime foundation and support future careers in the restaurant industry. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation