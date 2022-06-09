Onion Global Awarded 2022 Highly Influential New Business Enterprise

GUANGZHOU, China, Jun. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, is pleased to announce that it was recently awarded as a "2022 Highly Influential New Business Enterprise" by the Guangdong E-Business Association at the Internet E-Business Expo ("IEBE") 2022. The accolade is a reflection of the recognition of Onion Global's industry-leading, distinct, and dynamic brand ecosystem and business model.

At the same time, Onion Global's Partner, Ms. Mio Ho, has also been named as a New Business Pioneer by IEBE, for her role in representing new entrepreneurs within modern enterprises, recognizing her responsibility, influence, leadership, and innovation, as well as her sense of social responsibility and good reputation in leading Onion Global's operations.

As one of the most influential new business exhibitions in Southern China, this is the 9th IEBE event since its inception in 2012. This year's event brought together a range of well-known and leading enterprises to discuss hot topics such as utilizing live e-commerce, private domain traffic, and digital transformation to deal with the dynamic business environment. As part of the exhibition, over 300 enterprises are assessed and the winners of the Highly Influential New Business Enterprise awards are selected based on their rankings within their respective focus areas and a measure of their general business standing and trustworthiness.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "It is a great honor for our company and team to be recognized by IEBE and the industry. These awards are a recognition of Onion Global's ability to truly understand and deliver on the needs of the new consumer market and our corporate responsibility initiatives. The award will encourage Onion Global to make long-term and continuous efforts to grow our diversified brand management business, to continue to create a better lifestyle for consumers and to help more companies generate sustainable income and achieve growth."

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

