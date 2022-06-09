Meridian of Michigan Sponsors Motor City Pride and Provides Community Health Services

Wayne Health Mobile Unit will provide COVID-19 vaccines and tests during festival

DETROIT, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Michigan, a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans in the state, is a proud sponsor of the 50th annual Motor City Pride Festival and Parade, Michigan's largest Pride celebration, and will provide all attendees the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine and other health screenings, regardless of membership status.

"Meridian takes pride in providing quality healthcare and support to all of our community members," said Sean Kendall, Meridian of Michigan President and CEO. "We are committed to helping create a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive community where we can support our LGBTQ+ community members by doing our part to keep attendees safe and healthy during the celebration."

While COVID-19 cases in Michigan have sharply declined, it is still important to remain ever-vigilant, especially as warm weather draws family, friends, and neighbors together. During the festival, Meridian will partner with Wayne Health Mobile Unit to provide COVID vaccines and tests during the festival, as well as blood pressure screenings and other free health services to members of the community.

The Motor City Pride festival runs June 11-12 and will conclude Sunday with a parade starting at noon. In addition to celebration's events, Meridian will continue to partner with mobile health clinics and other community partners to educate members and the public and to take the vaccine into communities across the state via various events.

About Meridian

Meridian of Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit mimeridian.com.

