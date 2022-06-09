Lucem Health™ Announces Innovation Collaborative to Bring AI/ML to the Front Lines of Healthcare

RALEIGH, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucem Health™ today launched the Lucem Health Innovation Collaborative, a partner program designed to move clinical AI/ML innovation to the front lines of healthcare. The Collaborative will help digital health innovators create, deploy, and commercialize transformational solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

Clinically focused AI is advancing rapidly, but bridging the gap between the models' potential benefits and actual impact is daunting. AI models are powered by data, and healthcare data is often siloed and difficult to access. AI models must be integrated into existing clinical applications and workflows; yet providers often view models as opaque black boxes that are hard to explain, all of which can lead to limited adoption and access.

Alan Aberdeen, founder, Ground Truth Labs, said, "We are excited to partner with Lucem Health to bring our AI models out of the digital pathology lab at Oxford University and to the front lines of healthcare."

Lucem Health created the Innovation Collaborative to forge collaboration between AI developers and digital health innovators. They will develop new solutions to help clinicians make better decisions, diagnose earlier, improve efficiency, and serve patients better. The Collaborative is powered by Lucem Health's comprehensive, agnostic platform for innovating, deploying, adopting, and continuously improving clinical AI.

Jack Coats, CEO, CardioWise, Inc. said, "We are very pleased to partner with Lucem Health to bring SQuEEZ, our cardiac AI solution, to Lucem Health's multi-modal model deployment platform.

"AI has the potential to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered," said Sean Cassidy, CEO, Lucem Health. "The challenge of realizing AI's potential is not about doing data science and developing algorithms; it's about understanding that clinical AI, to be relevant, must be integrated into the existing healthcare data and application ecosystem. Our Innovation Collaborative partners have a "solution first" mindset that considers all the requirements that must in be place for AI to be useful, trusted, and adopted."

"Lucem Health is ushering in a new wave of AI in medicine, and this collaborative is an important step in getting AI/ML innovation to the front lines of healthcare," said AvoMD's CEO, Yair Saperstein, MD MPH.

The founding Innovation Collaborative members include AI/ML developers:

AIQSolutions

AlgoDx

Cardiologs

CardioWise

Celsium

First Ascent Biomedical

Ground Truth Labs

MedKal Health

Mpirik

Rinicare

Treatment.com

And digital health innovators:

AvoMD

Brunswick MedTech

eCordum

NxgenPort

Stel Life

Turtle Health

About Lucem Health:

Lucem Health™, launched with Mayo Clinic along with investing partners Commure (a General Catalyst company) and Rally Ventures, empowers healthcare visionaries to quickly bring AI powered insights to the point of care. Digital health innovators develop transformative clinical solutions and advance them from the bench to the bedside to the front lines of healthcare on a single integration platform. Visionary clinical leaders deploy novel data and insights seamlessly into clinical workflows while ensuring that clinicians trust, adopt, and see value in them. For more information, visit www.lucemhealth.com.

