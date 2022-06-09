Kraken Kratom Again Achieves AKA GMP Qualified Kratom Vendor Status

PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Kraken Kratom has been named an American Kratom Association (AKA) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Qualified Kratom Vendor. Kraken is the first company to achieve this recognition for three consecutive years, initially earning qualification when the AKA launched its GMP Standards Program in 2019. With this latest accolade, Kraken continues to demonstrate its industry leadership in quality assurance and consumer safety.

Kraken Kratom was the first vendor to achieve AKA GMP Qualified Status in 2019 (PRNewswire)

At Kraken we are advocates first. We see it as our responsibility to lead our industry toward compliance and legitimacy.

A national online and retail kratom supplier based in Oregon, Kraken has set a high bar for kratom vendors since they took their first orders in 2014. Touting the most rigorous QA standards in the business, Kraken is committed to quality, safety, compliance, and consumer satisfaction. The company has always prioritized Good Manufacturing Practices and has been an example for other vendors in their industry.

In early 2019, the American Kratom Association introduced its GMP Standards Program to demand a stringent level of quality for Kratom Vendors and to protect consumers from adulterated and misbranded products. AKA GMP participants commit to implementing and following the standards designated by the Program, including manufacturing, processing, staff training, sanitation, and marketing protocols, and agree to undergo regular third-party audits to ensure compliance.

Kraken Kratom has built out an innovative facility and honed their standard operating procedures to ensure that they are always meeting their number one goal: customer safety and satisfaction. They employ strict receiving, testing, and quarantine procedures to guarantee the purity of raw materials and finished products and provide continuing education to staff so they can stay up-to-date with industry developments.

Overseen by Quality Manager Mike DeYoung, Kraken's industry-leading QA program goes above and beyond what is required for qualification by the American Kratom Association. The company has undertaken the larger project of becoming compliant with comprehensive GMP guidelines and now adheres to all aspects of current Good Manufacturing Practices.

Founder and CEO Jeff Stratton says: "At Kraken, we are advocates first and foremost. We see it as our responsibility to lead our industry toward compliance and legitimacy. Anyone can say they're committed to consumer safety, but we've proven that we provide the very best, most thoroughly tested products on the market. We are proud of our team and their dedication to our valued customers - it shows in everything we do."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kraken Kratom