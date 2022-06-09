Jacobs Program Recognized with ANG General Thomas D. White Restoration Award Win

Air National Guard program highlights environmental restoration and sustainability

DALLAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) partnered with the United States Air National Guard (ANG) to earn the 2021 ANG General Thomas D. White Environmental Restoration, Installation Award for sustainable work at 158th Fighter Wing, Burlington, Vermont (VT), ANG Base. This award recognizes the team for safely minimizing the disruption to the installation while demonstrating that an effective environmental restoration program is not incompatible with mission-critical objectives.

The Jacobs and VT ANG team implemented a variety of remedial measures at six environmental restoration program sites and reduced concentrations of petroleum and chlorinated solvent compounds by 90% over an area totaling 14 acres. The team also designed and built a treatment system under a time-critical removal action, operating the groundwater extraction and treatment process to minimize migration of compounds to offsite groundwater. During the two-year evaluation period of 2019-2020, the team implemented and optimized remedies to meet numerous measurable objectives, achieving State of Vermont drinking water standards and regulatory closure of four of the six sites, with the remaining two sites on schedule for closure.

"We offer our congratulations to the VT ANG base for receiving this prestigious award. We are honored to have partnered with VT ANG providing innovative advisory and climate response services that served as the foundation of success while elevating mission-critical goals of the Air National Guard and remaining good environmental stewards," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "Significant conservation milestones such as this prove that mission assurance is attainable while sustaining resilient, smart solutions that benefit the military community for generations."

"Winning this award was a direct result of the Jacobs team's efforts. Their technical analysis and engineering expertise enabled the Air Force to bring the complex sites to closure after 36 years of investigation and successful remediation. It is a huge accomplishment, and we are exceedingly proud of the work done here," said National Guard Bureau Environmental Restoration Program Manager Jenna Laube.

