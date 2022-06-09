Infinity Capital Partners Advises Dippin Dots Holding, LLC Through Sale to J & J Snack Foods Corp.

OKLAHOMA CITY , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin Dots Holding, L.L.C. ("Dippin' Dots"), a Paducah, KY-based food manufacturer owned by Mark and Scott Fischer ("Fischers") has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by J & J Snack Foods Corp. ("J&J"). Infinity Capital Partners served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Dippin' Dots.

Founded in 1988, Dippin' Dots became a pioneer within the ice cream industry after using an innovative cryogenic freezing process yielding "beaded" ice cream. The Fischer family acquired the business in 2012 and expanded the brand by diversifying product and sales channels.

"I am grateful for the hard work of our management team and loyal employees that resulted in a successful re-emergence and relaunch of the company and brand in May 2012. Since then, we have enjoyed sustained growth, and the future is as bright as ever for Dippin' Dots," commented Scott Fischer, President and CEO of Dippin' Dots. "As we considered the potential sale of Dippin' Dots through the years, we became very intentional in evaluating opportunities. J&J Snack Foods caught our attention because of its position as a major player in the snack food industry, strong track record of growth, and stellar business reputation. Importantly, J&J Snack Foods represented an opportunity to place the established Dippin' Dots brand in the hands of an entrepreneurial company with an impressive roster of iconic brands, resources, and strategies for market expansion and growth. To that end, we are excited for the future of Dippin' Dots with J&J Snack Foods and its management team under Dan Fachner's leadership, which is recognized for growth and innovation."

"We were honored to work with the Fischer family and the Dippin' Dots team. The transaction is a great outcome for both the Fischers and the Dippin' Dots brand. The future is bright for Dippin' Dots as it is poised to continue to grow under J&J's ownership" said Evan Grace, Managing Partner at Infinity Capital Partners.

McAfee & Taft served as legal counsel for Dippin' Dots. J&J's financial advisors were City Capital Advisors and legal counsel was provided by Cozen O'Connor.

About Infinity Capital Partners

Infinity Capital Partners is an Oklahoma City-based middle-market investment bank offering a broad range of advisory services to private companies and financial sponsors across a variety of industries. Infinity works closely with owner-operators, shareholders, founders, and management teams of private companies to provide tailored services including M&A advisory, debt and equity placements, recapitalizations, and strategic advisory. For more information about Infinity Capital Partners, including a list of current projects, please visit our website at www.infinitycapitalpartners.com. Securities placed through Infinity Capital Securities, LLC. Member FINRA.

