Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at MEDEXPO Africa 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya on June 9-11

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx,"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the 22nd MEDEXPO Africa 2022, held June 9-11 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The largest international medical trade exhibition in the country features exhibitors from over 30 countries, all profiling innovative solutions from leaders in the medical technology industry, and targeted toward buyers from across the continent seeking new products, equipment, machinery, services and solutions. The conference represents the Company's first trade show in Africa, and is expected to build on an initiative that began nearly a year ago to introduce Co-Dx products across the continent, including its suite of tests for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The Company recently announced that it had completed the principal design work of a PCR test for the monkeypox virus currently exhibiting a multi-country outbreak.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products are invited to visit Booth #124 at the Sarit Expo Centre.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

