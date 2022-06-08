Shoppers change buying habits to support health of people and planet - global survey

Global sustainable fishing non-profit offering resources to empower shoppers to make responsible choices

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings released today by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) show growing concern among the public around the world about the state of the world's ocean, as well as a rise in those saying their buying habits can make a difference to this threat.

The independent survey of attitudes to seafood and ocean health – conducted by global insights and advisory consultancy, GlobeScan, in 23 countries and involving 25,000 people1 – is the largest of its kind in the world. It found that almost 90% of global respondents, 82% in the U.S., expressed concern about the state of the ocean2.

Top concerns about the ocean for Americans were pollution (59%), overfishing (41%), and climate change (38%). With over a third of the world's fish stocks overfished3 and climate change altering marine ecosystems, the survey – released on the UN's World Ocean Day – shows consumers are aware of the impact their choices have on the ocean.

Among the key findings, there has been an increase (4%) from two years ago in seafood consumers who believe their choices can make a difference to the health of the ocean. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of U.S. consumers surveyed believe that people should eat seafood from sustainable sources, up from 55% compared with 2 years ago. This is a 7% increase from the last time the survey was run in early 2020.

The month of June is National Oceans Month in the US, and MSC is offering resources for consumers to make changes in their daily lives to support the health of people and the planet this month and beyond:

Learn about sustainable fisheries: The best way to understand the impact of the MSC's work is to hear first-hand from those involved in the program. Support fisheries that protect our ocean and who have made sustainable fishing part of their everyday life. The best way to understand the impact of the MSC's work is to hear first-hand from those involved in the program. Support fisheries that protect our ocean and who have made sustainable fishing part of their everyday life. Dive below the surface and explore how a few of the more than 450 MSC certified fisheries are making an impact. Parents and kids can also use MSC's educational resources to teach others and learn about how we can all play a role in keeping our ocean healthy. Shop for sustainable seafood: Consumers can commit to buying MSC certified sustainable seafood when shopping this month and into the future. The MSC blue fish label means the fish or seafood comes from fisheries that meet rigorous, science-based requirements for sustainable fishing. A small action can have a huge impact on our ocean, which feeds billions of people and provides 80% of the world's biodiversity4. Buying certified sustainable seafood also helps support the jobs and livelihoods of those working to preserve our ocean resources. Consumers can commit to buying MSC certified sustainable seafood when shopping this month and into the future. The MSC blue fish label means the fish or seafood comes from fisheries that meet rigorous, science-based requirements for sustainable fishing. A small action can have a huge impact on our ocean, which feeds billions of people and provides 80% of the world's biodiversity. Buying certified sustainable seafood also helps support the jobs and livelihoods of those working to preserve our ocean resources. Get creative in the kitchen: Consumers can check out Consumers can check out fish recipes and foodie guides for a diverse range of creative dishes that spotlight certified, sustainable seafood. MSC also has an award-winning Ocean Cookbook full of sustainable seafood recipes from top chefs around the world.

More than 60% of Americans believe that personal choices about eating seafood can make a difference in ocean health. Buying sustainable seafood is the most common action that American seafood consumers say they have taken to protect the ocean (21%). Nearly four in ten US seafood consumers are willing to buy more sustainable seafood, with one in five saying they have already made this change in the last year.

"When we take care of the ocean, the ocean takes care of us. The future health of the ocean is something we should all be concerned about, and the clear message is that more people than ever recognize that their choices can make a positive impact on ocean health," shared Erika Feller, regional director, Americas, at the MSC. "We can all play a part in safeguarding the ocean's biodiversity, global food supplies, and the livelihoods that depend upon them. Consumers, brands and retailers can be a powerful force for change by rewarding fishers who are fishing our ocean sustainably."

To coincide with World Ocean Day, the MSC has released a series of short, social media vignettes on sustainable fishing, showcasing the innovations undertaken by fisheries to help safeguard the ocean. Additionally, to help further communicate the importance of sustainable practices at all levels of the ocean, the MSC has launched a multimedia web page that allows users to dive into the ocean and learn specific examples of how fisheries are making a difference. One example is the Oregon and Washington pink shrimp fishery. Research by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted in 2014 found that placing LED lighting on the foot ropes of shrimp nets reduces unwanted catch of eulachon - a small silvery fish endemic to the eastern Pacific Ocean that is classified as threatened under the USA Endangered Species Act - by 80-90%. MSC certification encourages fisheries to use this technology. These research findings have led to 100% of vessels in the area adopting the use of LED lights.

1 The survey was conducted by global insights and advisory consultancy, GlobeScan, in a total of 23 markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA and Portugal. A total of 25,869 consumers were surveyed across these countries between January25 and March 16, 2022, including 20,127 seafood consumers.

2 The global averages reported are based on all 23 markets unless stated otherwise. For global results, each country is weighted equally, regardless of sample size.

3 UN FAO, 2020

4 UNFAO

