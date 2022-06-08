Bloomberg Rule Builder Adopted by Baader Bank for Automated Equities Trading

Bloomberg RBLD and BTCA combined fuel trader efficiency and execution alpha

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Baader Bank AG, a leading investment bank in Germany, has adopted Bloomberg's Rule Builder (RBLD), to automate its equities trading processes and optimize the performance of the firm's buy-side trading desk using additional insights gained from Bloomberg Transaction Cost Analysis (BTCA).

Baader Bank's asset management services team supports the firm's buy-side clients, including asset managers, fund managers and other investment firms, with trading services across asset classes. Baader Bank has adopted RBLD to use alongside Bloomberg BTCA for their Listed Equities trading book to automate procedures, increase the speed of trade execution, and more effectively benchmark performance, resulting in measurable trade performance gains for its asset management clients.

RBLD is a multi-asset automated trading solution for Listed Equities, ETFs, Futures, Fixed Income and FX. The solution offers customers who are integrated into one of Bloomberg's execution management systems a way to deploy and realize the benefits automation can deliver, including increased speed and accuracy in trading and allowing more time to dedicate to clients and complex workflows. RBLD allows users to easily create, share, modify, enable or disable auto-routing rules that automate actions on selected orders. Rules are created within the Bloomberg Terminal and as such can benefit from the wealth of data available in their creation.

"The higher efficiency due to the integration of RBLD in our trading desk workflow gives us valuable additional resources to scale our asset management services business line," Andreas Nomrowski, Head of Asset Management & Services, Baader Bank, points out.

RBLD expands the range of Bloomberg solutions currently utilized by Baader Bank, which includes EMSX, Bloomberg's execution management system for equities, futures and options, and Bloomberg AIM, a leading buy-side order management system. Baader Bank's asset management services team also uses BTCA, a multi-asset transaction cost analysis offering which, combined with RBLD, demonstrates automation can yield execution performance alpha as well as saving trader's time. All together, these Bloomberg solutions deliver their benefits to Baader Bank as a seamless, integrated workflow.

"As trading becomes increasingly automated, it is essential that our clients have tools that will yield execution performance alpha and continuously optimize how traders spend their time," said Ravi Sawhney, Global Head of Trade Automation & Analytics at Bloomberg. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Baader Bank helping them become more productive and successful."

