SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES THREE-DAY FARE SALE OFFERING 40% OFF BASE FARES!

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched one of its premier sales of the year offering Customers 40% off qualifying base fares1 for late summer and fall travel. Customers can take advantage of this deal and plan their next adventure by purchasing tickets today, June 7, through June 9, 2022, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time.

Customers save 40% on qualifying base fares1 by using the promotion code, FALL40, when purchasing on Southwest.com® for travel between Aug. 16, and Nov. 5, 2022. All discounts are applied before government taxes and fees. See full Promotion Rules and terms and conditions below.1

"We're thrilled to offer our Customers a substantial discount on our low fares for flights as soon as late summer and into the fall," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience. "This discount on Southwest flights will help make travel more affordable and easier for Customers—giving them a great low fare along with two free checked bags, and no change or cancellation fees2. All of that coupled with our legendary Hospitality adds up to a great deal."

In May, Southwest Airlines® expanded its flexible policies with the introduction of its newest fare category, Wanna Get Away Plus™. In addition to the benefits offered on all Southwest fares, including two free checked bags2, no change fees2, and free inflight entertainment (TV, movies, and messaging)3, Wanna Get Away Plus offers transferable flight credit(s), a new benefit that enables Customers to transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use5. Southwest also announced plans to enhance its Customer Experience with upgraded WiFi3, updated flight tracker, new movies on the inflight entertainment portal, and new alcoholic refreshments4, as well as new online self-service options. Southwest is excited to get Customers booked and welcome them onboard.

1 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PROMOTION RULES

The 40% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away®, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select® fares booked on Southwest.com® from June 7, through June 9, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time (the "Booking Period") and flown between Aug. 16, through Nov. 5, 2022 ("Travel Period"). Promotion code savings is applied before government taxes and fees. Enter promotion code FALL40 in the Promo Code box when booking during the Booking Period. The offer is valid only for select continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international flights. Seats and days are limited. If you have entered the promotion code FALL40 in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com during the Booking Period, then while selecting your flights, savings in the base fare will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare on eligible flights. The discount availability may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week, and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Please note that the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion code savings applies to the base fare only.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for select flights booked within the Booking Period while supplies last for travel flown within the Travel Period. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in a forfeiture of any promotion code savings. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. The offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously-booked flight, or change to a previously-booked flight. Discount is only valid on Southwest.com and is not valid on Group Travel or Southwest Vacations®, fares booked via swabiz.com, our Southwest Partner Services API, or through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

2 FLEXIBILITY TERMS

At Southwest Airlines, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and Bags fly free® (two free checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

3 WIFI TERMS

WiFi is available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer. Where available. The inflight entertainment portal only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight). Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled flights, free live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of the flight.

4 FOOD AND BEVERAGE

On flights less than 175 miles, food and beverage service will be limited to water only. Customer must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

5 TRANSFERABLE FLIGHT CREDIT

Both must be Rapid Rewards Members and only one transfer is permitted. The expiration date is up to12 months from the date the ticket was booked. For bookings made through a Southwest™ Business channel, there is a limitation to transfer only between employees within the organization.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 59,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

