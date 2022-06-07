ALE Device introduces a high-end 5-inch IPS SIP DeskPhone with built-in 2.5/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise M8 DeskPhone: more than a phone

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE China Co., Ltd, a leader in audio technology for the global landline phone market, trading under the name of ALE Device, is introducing a high-end SIP DeskPhone under its Myriad series – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise M8. The new phone represents a major milestone in ALE Devices made for the open SIP market and is designed help business people stay connected and productive anywhere, anytime.

The M8 DeskPhone was built for new ways of working and living. It has a wealth of connectivity options enabling it to synchronise with multi-media devices. Freed from the confines of a fixed workstation, it can meet the needs of dynamic business connections. Its industry-leading audio and newly adopted technologies guarantee a new experience in audio, design, speed and performance for the end user.

Key features

5 inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) display

New architecture for super speed

Built-in 2.5G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, USB A & C

Super wideband audio and 360-degree audio tuning

12-way local conferencing

Touch-sensitive keys with LED

Smart wheel with LED lighting for navigation and volume control

Elegant fabric design inspired by a household speaker

The M8 DeskPhone is flexible enough to keep up with users in dynamic working scenarios, including in an open-plan office, meeting room or at home. It can be used as a conventional DeskPhone, delivering up-to-the-minute audio, or it can replace a suite of conferencing equipment and operate as a conference phone or speaker in a meeting room. People can even use it to listen to music during their downtime.

Visit the website to find out more about the M8 DeskPhone.

About ALE Device

ALE China Co., Ltd, operating under the "ALE Device" trade name, is an audio technology expert in the global DeskPhone market designing and marketing communication devices for enterprises. The company focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide range of enterprise communication devices such as SIP phones, headsets, audio and video equipment for Unified Communications. These products can be integrated into a variety of solutions with simple provisioning tools, in a cost-effective, secure and flexible manner.

Visit our website for more information: www.aledevice.com

