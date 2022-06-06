T&M USA HIRES LIN OSBORN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEALTH CARE FRAUD AND ABUSE

Osborn joins an experienced team who are experts at detecting fraud, reducing loss, maintaining compliance, and navigating the niche complexities of today's health care industry.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T&M USA is thrilled to announce the hiring of Lin Osborn as the Managing Director of our Health Care Fraud and Abuse Investigations unit.

For T&M USA, Lin will conduct and/or coordinate investigations and claims analysis, identify potential cases of fraud and abuse, and provide detailed analysis of investigative findings. She will ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and perform comprehensive case management from identification to closure phases of the investigation. "We are excited to have Lin join our elite team of investigators, fraud examiners, former prosecutors, and law enforcement executives. She is an industry expert who excels at identifying, analyzing, investigating, and guiding complex investigations into fraudulent, wasteful, deceptive, and abusive medical billing practices," says Michael J. Mansfield, Esq., Executive Vice President, Investigations and Consulting.

Osborn joins T&M USA after having worked for over 15 years in the medical investigation field. Since 2015, she has had leadership roles as the Director and Deputy Director at New York City's Health and Hospitals Corporation Medicaid insurer, MetroPlus Health Plan. She is also an accomplished Senior Investigator, having worked in commercial health care plans, including Anthem BlueCross BlueShield of New York, United HealthCare, Exchange Plans (Obamacare), and Medicare.

Professionally certified through MA, CFE, CPC, CEMC, CPMA, AHFI, Lin is also accredited by the AAPC in several aspects of medical coding, including Evaluation and Management coding, and Medical Auditing. She has worked with the Brooklyn DA and the New York Narcotics Court, providing expert testimony in both Grand Jury and trial court proceedings resulting in successful prosecutions of health care criminals. Also, through a series of lectures and published articles, Lin is passionate about educating the public about Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance options for seniors.

"I'm both excited and delighted to be working with such and experienced and convivial team. I've seldom experienced co-workers so accessible and responsive. I'm glad to be welcomed aboard!" says Osborn.

ABOUT T&M USA

T&M USA, headquartered at 230 Park Avenue, New York City with operations worldwide, is the leading source of seamlessly integrated executive protection, intelligence and investigative services and solutions. T&M USA's elite team of former investigative prosecutors, journalists, financial experts, and professionals with experience from the highest levels of both government and business, are a resource to industry leaders from the legal, private, and not-for-profit sectors.

For more information about T&M USA, LLC, please visit www.tmusallc.com or contact Elizabeth Carisone at ecarisone@tmusallc.com or 212-422-0000.

