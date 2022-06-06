Nikola to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Kim Brady , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit on June 15, 2022 , at 2 p.m. ET



Kim Brady , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16, 2022 , at 10:25 a.m. ET



ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

