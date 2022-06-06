Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Receives Key Environmental Approval for Santas Gloria Silver Property

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is pleased to announce that the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines has approved the Ficha Técnica Ambiental (environmental application) ("FTA") for the exploration of the Santas Gloria Silver Property, located in Peru.

The FTA is one of the final steps before receiving a permit to drill Santas Gloria. Mantaro can now apply for final permits (water use and initiation of activities) for drilling activities. Assuming the final permits are granted, Mantaro anticipates that it will be permitted to drill Santas Gloria in August 2022.

The high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property is 100% owned by Mantaro and is comprised of seven mineral concessions totalling 3,272 hectares. There are over 12 strike km of untested veins at Santas Gloria. Channel sampling of sulphide material in historical adits returned robust assays of up to >10,000 g/t Ag, 56.3 g/t Au, 10.3 % Pb and 9.07 % Zn (see news release dated June 2, 2021).

Figure 1: Santas Gloria Concession Map with Mapped Veins (CNW Group/Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Qualified Person

Dr. Christopher Wilson, Ph. D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria and San Jose Silver Properties in Peru.

