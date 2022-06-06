LINDT'S NEW NON-DAIRY OATMILK OFFERING RECEIVES INNOVATIVE NEW PRODUCT AWARD AT THE 2022 SWEETS & SNACKS EXPO

The National Confectioners Association Recognizes the Recently Released Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bars

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindt & Sprüngli, a global leader in the premium chocolate sector for over 175 years, has been awarded the coveted Most Innovative New Product Award (Chocolate) at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo for their first-ever non-dairy offering, the CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bars. The annual award is given to leading creative and innovative confectionery and snack products that entered the market in 2022. The winners were selected from more than 300 new candy and snack entries across thirteen categories judged on taste, packaging, innovation and salability.

"Our consumers are at the heart of every Lindt chocolate product. We wanted to create a non-dairy, plant-based chocolate bar for them that was as smooth-melting as our premium milk chocolate, so they did not have to make compromises," said Neha Goel, Marketing Director at Lindt & Sprüngli. "We're honored to be recognized by our peers at the National Confectioners Association and can't wait to hear consumers' reactions as this new innovation rolls out nationwide."

The Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bars received the top award in the chocolate category. Available in two flavors – Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel, both varieties offer the irresistible taste, smoothness, and creamy texture that chocolate lovers have come to expect from the Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE portfolio, but without the dairy. The OatMilk comes from gluten-free oats. With these two new additions, Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk bars now provide consumers and plant-based enthusiasts with the first non-dairy, milk-style chocolate bar available at mass grocery retailers nationwide.

Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel are available online and at retailers nationwide in individually wrapped 3.5oz bars (SRP: $4.49). To learn more about Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk visit lindtusa.com. Visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com to learn more about the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

