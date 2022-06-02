Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Libra Group Launch $1.25 Million 10-Year Fellowship Program for Graduate Students

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Libra Group and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) announced the creation of Libra Fellows at Hebrew University, a 10-year program for graduate students. As part of the initiative, the international Group, whose subsidiaries own and operate assets in more than 50 countries, will commit $1.25 million in new funding to provide scholarships to underserved graduate students. Since 2016, Libra Group has partnered with Hebrew University to support students in pursing graduate research and undergraduate exchange programs.

"We're proud of our long-standing partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and its work to provide world class education and life-changing opportunities for its students," said Libra Group Head of Social Programs Regina Sheridan. "As a global company, our Group has a deep connection to Israel and established this joint program as part of our ongoing work to support innovators around the world who will shape our future. We are proud to support Hebrew University in launching this program to benefit leaders and innovators both within Israel and beyond its borders."

The Libra Fellows at Hebrew University program will provide full scholarships to 40-50 graduate students over 10 years across a range of academic disciplines, including: Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Computer Sciences, International Relations, Life Sciences, Nano and Quantum Science, and Political Science. HU will select students after a rigorous review process.

In addition to the fellowship program, the Libra Group will also invite HU students to apply each year for the company's global internship program. Since its creation in 2011, the Libra Internship Program has provided hundreds of talented undergraduate students from more than 40 countries with career-building opportunities at Libra or one of its subsidiaries around the world.

"We are grateful and fortunate for the ongoing partnership and support that will be so beneficial for Hebrew University students," says Ambassador Yossi Gal, Hebrew University Vice President for University Advancement and External Relations. "These scholarship candidates represent some of our best and brightest, so Libra Group is advancing the academic careers of those who could help change our world."

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading academic and research institution. Serving 24,000 students from 80 countries, it produces a third of Israel's civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes and a Fields Medal.

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York, and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni, and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. The organization's activities support scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, create scholarships, fund new facilities, and assist the University's efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty.

The Libra Group (www.libra.com) is a privately-owned international business group whose subsidiaries manage and operate assets in more than 50 countries. Libra is predominantly active in six sectors, including several vital to the global economy. Sectors include renewable energy, shipping, aviation, hospitality, and real estate, as well as selected diversified investments. The Group has also created 10 social responsibility programs that have a positive impact on the lives of many people around the world. These programs reflect the Group's values, as well as a deep commitment to ESG at the core of everything we do.

