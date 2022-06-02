Elder Abuse Awareness Flight will launch from Florida in their small jet on June 13th, Arriving in Niagara Falls on June 15th - WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY.

All profits arising from donations on GoFundMe during the promotional flight are going to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Alzheimer Association of the U.S.

MIAMI and TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the days leading up to and then during the flight itself, we're calling for everyone to tweet a video saying, "Stop Elder Abuse", or donate to Alzheimer Research", says Mike Bremner, Lead of the Elder Abuse Awareness Flight.

We're calling for the public to Tweet a video saying "Stop Elder Abuse" or donate to Alzheimer research.

"Politicians and Law Makers need to see the faces and hear the voices of Elder Abuse victims. Sadly, many have dementia and Alzheimer's", Bremner continues.

Upon arrival in Niagara Falls on June 15th, the small jet will be joined by 4 Harvard Aircraft from The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association. At noon that day, the 4 Harvard's will fly around the Niagara Area, in formation, with trailing smoke.

After a quick fuel stop, the formation will continue along the shore of Lake Ontario, fly over downtown Toronto, and circle the CN Tower.

The Elder Abuse Awareness Flight will conclude on June 21st, with a 3-aircraft fly over, with trailing smoke, over the Orange County area in Southern California.

"June 21st is the longest day of the year. The Alzheimer Association of the U.S. has a promotion called "The Longest Day". That promotion calls for everyone to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity of their own. This is ours. It also fits well with our Elder Abuse Awareness efforts." comments Bremner.

