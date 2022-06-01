Recipients of the Inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for Collegiate Softball Announced

Iconic Defensive Award Presented to Nine Division I Collegiate Softball Athletes in Partnership with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association

ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. revealed the nine recipients of the newly-created Rawlings Gold Glove Award for collegiate softball today in a joint press conference with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). The historic announcement took place during the NCAA Women's College World Series currently being held in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes two players from NCAA Regional participant Missouri, one player each from Florida and Northwestern, who both advanced to this week's Women's College World Series (WCWS), and one player from last season's WCWS runner-up, Florida State.

"Today is such a special and important day for all softball athletes, including the incredibly deserving winners of the very first Rawlings Gold Glove Award for collegiate softball," said Julie Tobyansen, Softball Sport Marketing Manager for Rawlings. "Rawlings is honored to partner with the NFCA to grow the sport of softball by recognizing and rewarding defensive excellence at the collegiate level."

Recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, presented by the NFCA, were selected by the NFCA Division I All-American Committee during the All-American selection meeting held May 29-30, 2022. The selection committee utilized advanced fielding analytics, fielding statistics, strength of schedule and compilations of video to closely examine finalists and select the winners at every defensive position. Any student-athlete that competed in the current championship year whose head coach is a member in good standing with the NFCA was eligible for consideration for this prestigious accolade.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rawlings, one of the most reputable and first-class companies in softball, to announce the inaugural Division I collegiate softball Rawlings Gold Glove recipients," NFCA Executive Director Carol Bruggeman said. "This award values, celebrates, and rewards defense. Having the NFCA be associated with the distinguished Rawlings Gold Glove award is one of our highest achievements. The most talented student-athletes at their respective positions are now recognized and honored with the most coveted defensive award … the Rawlings Gold Glove."

Inaugural recipients of 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, presented by the NFCA

Courtney Wallace, pitcher, University of Nebraska, Lincoln (1.000 fielding %, 57 chances, 0 errors)

Jordyn Rudd, catcher, Northwestern University (1.000 fielding %, 445 chances, 0 errors)

Victoria Sebastian, first base, Villanova University (1.000 fielding %, 366 chances, 0 errors)

Hannah Adams, second base, University of Florida (1.000 fielding %, 161 chances, 0 errors)

Sydney Sherrill, third base, Florida State University (.975 fielding %, 201 chances, 5 errors)

Jenna Laird, shortstop, University of Missouri, Columbia (.975 fielding %, 163 chances, 4 errors)

Casidy Chaumont, left field, University of Missouri, Columbia (1.000 fielding %, 86 chances 0 errors)

Ciara Briggs, center field, Louisiana State University (1.000 fielding %, 89 chances, 0 errors)

Kristina Burkhardt, right field, University of Michigan (1.000 fielding % 87 chances 0 errors)

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About National Fastpitch Coaches Association

Established in 1983, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches from all competitive levels of play, including collegiate, high school, travel ball, youth, professional, and international coaches along with umpires, companies and fans of fastpitch softball. Growing from 40 members in 1983 to nearly 6,000 today, the NFCA boasts members from all 50 states and several international countries. The national office's home base is in Louisville, Ky. For more information, please visit nfca.org.

