Neogen® Launches Prozap® Gamma-Defense Insect Control Solution

Micro-encapsulated, slow-release insecticide protects poultry from common pests

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has added a new insect control solution for poultry producers to its Prozap® product line.

Prozap Gamma-Defense is a micro-encapsulated, slow-release insecticide for use in and around poultry and other livestock housing, buildings, and structures for the control of litter beetles, flies, fleas, ticks, and other listed pests. The highly concentrated insect control solution is formulated with gamma-cyhalothrin, the newest and most potent pyrethroid available.

"Prozap Gamma-Defense is a powerful insect control solution for poultry producers," said Coyee Hunt, an Animal Safety Product Manager at Neogen. "This formula is proven effective against adult and immature darkling, hide, and carrion beetles, common pests that can have a significant impact on poultry production. Prozap Gamma-Defense provides strong protection against pests while offering a versatile label for application and control of problem insects on the farm."

When treating for litter beetles, one quart treats up to 48,000 square-feet and can be applied in 21-day cycles. The versatile formula can be applied within poultry housing structures at clean out or in between flocks, and can be utilized as a barrier treatment outside the structure. Prozap Gamma-Defense can be used on the entire footing, cracks and crevices, or in banded applications*.

Neogen offers a complete insecticide product portfolio for farm, home, and ranch settings, including products for horses and livestock within barns, stables, kennels, and more. For more information on the full Prozap Coordinated Insect Management line of products, contact Neogen at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada), 859.254.1221, or visit https://www.neogen.com/prozap.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

*It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling. Refer to the full product label for complete instructions.

CONTACT: Coyee Hunt, Animal Safety Product Manager

859.254.1221, chunt@neogen.com

