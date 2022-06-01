Medline launches skin health and compression workshops for frontline caregivers

Virtual and in-person sessions complement healthcare company's focus on education to drive new clinical thinking

Northfield, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced skin health and wound care workshops in 2022 to help drive standardization of care and empower frontline caregivers across the continuum of care. Offered throughout the year, Medline has created in-person and virtual compression workshops for outpatient wound centers and virtual boot camps for post-acute care providers on complex skin health topics, ranging from prevention of skin breakdown to wound etiologies and appropriate treatments.

"It will take time to fully assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on skin health management, but we have learned that successful organizations continue to empower their staff," said Amin Setoodeh, senior vice president of skin health and clinical services for Medline. "Medline strives to be more than just a medical supplier, and we are fortunate to have a robust clinical team at Medline to arm healthcare providers with essential skin and wound care knowledge to help their organizations run better."

The acute and post-acute care education is an extension of Medline's dedication to building knowledge and confidence in clinicians, and the sessions are led by Medline clinicians who have extensive experience in the healthcare industry.

Post-acute care skin health boot camps : The Medline Post-Acute Skin Health Solution team has designed a curriculum for all levels of care expertise that focuses on how to properly assess and document wounds, measure wounds, and provide essential patient and family education. The sessions, which range in length from one hour to half-day, are divided into three series based on level of expertise. : The Medline Post-Acute Skin Health Solution team has designed a curriculum for all levels of care expertise that focuses on how to properly assess and document wounds, measure wounds, and provide essential patient and family education. The sessions, which range in length from one hour to half-day, are divided into three series based on level of expertise. Learn more about the post-acute skin health boot camps

Acute care compression workshops: Geared toward outpatient wound centers, the workshops are designed to drive best practices for applying compression therapy in treating patients with venous disease. With : Geared toward outpatient wound centers, the workshops are designed to drive best practices for applying compression therapy in treating patients with venous disease. With 80-90% of lower extremity wounds being venous in origin, the curriculum focuses on contributing factors and characteristics of venous disease, advancements in compression therapy, and hands-on training to practice skills learned during the workshop. Fill out the form to learn more about the compression workshops

Medline's commitment to education beyond skin health

Medline continues to create educational opportunities to enhance staff engagement and optimize patient care outcomes. In addition to the focus on skin health, Medline's online continuing education (CE) platform, Medline University, saw a 30% year-over-year growth in monthly users in 2021, with new courses in development in 2022 to address self-care for nurses, telehealth and workplace violence and incivility in nursing.

Read more about Medline's focus on empowering clinicians through education at https://newsroom.medline.com/caregiver-readiness/the-role-of-workforce-education-in-retaining-and-attracting-healthcare-staff.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care.

