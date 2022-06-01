Kendamil Receives Approval to Export Formula to the U.S. as Part of Biden's Operation Fly Formula

UK-based formula company commits to sending a minimum of 2 million cans across the pond over the next six months; available at Target later this month

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendamil, a Queen's Award-winning British baby formula, today announced the first flight of Kendamil products for importation to the U.S. market as part of Operation Fly Formula and in response to the ongoing baby formula crisis.

Kendamil has committed at least 2 million cans – or 54 million 8-ounce bottles of formula – to the U.S. between June and November 2022. United Airlines will transport Kendamil formula pro-bono to the U.S. over a three-week period, commencing June 9. Shortly thereafter, two types of Kendamil formula – Kendamil Classic and Kendamil Organic – will be available on shelves at Target nationwide, as well as online through https://us.kendamil.com/.

Launched by the Biden Administration, Operation Fly Formula was put in place to speed up the import of infant formula and alleviate the burden that many families are experiencing across the country due to the formula shortage. Kendamil was among the first to respond to the FDA's call for assistance and the first new international manufacturer to be approved by the FDA under temporary enforcement discretion, a testament to Kendamil's 60-year heritage of formula manufacturing, its fully FDA nutritionally compliant recipe (including iron levels) and its significant production capabilities. Prior to the national baby formula emergency, Kendamil had already been working with the FDA with plans to enter the U.S. market later this year.

"For generations, it has been our family and our factory's mission to craft the world's finest baby formula. Kendamil is the culmination of that journey – an award-winning recipe using natural ingredients, sourced locally and minimally processed. We are delighted to answer the FDA's call to help U.S. parents in need during this difficult time and our factory is working around the clock to ensure we can reach as many parents as possible. We have a growing number of passionate fans Stateside, and we look forward to helping many more over the months and years to come," commented Ross McMahon, CEO of Kendamil. "We are grateful to our colleagues at the FDA, Target, and United Airlines for their partnership and support. Now our priority is to get product to shelves and into caregiver's hands as soon as possible."

Kendamil's award-winning recipe has quickly established itself as a "formula fit for a prince" thanks to its unique use of farm-fresh natural ingredients sourced locally. Kendamil was designed to offer families a completely uncompromised formula – meaning the highest quality fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, sourced locally and processed minimally. It is why Kendamil uniquely uses natural liquid whole milk as its main ingredient and source of fat (in place of 100% vegetable oils) and lactose as the main source of carbohydrate (avoiding corn syrup and glucose syrup). Every drop of whole milk is sourced from family farms across the UK, where cows are grass fed and graze outdoors within a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Kendamil is also proud to represent more families, through a recipe that is vegetarian-friendly, halal and kosher certified.

The second-generation family-run company was reported as having had the honor of supplying Kendamil to The British Royal Family for Prince Louis of Cambridge, son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Since then, Kendamil has been awarded the Queen's Award for its success on the international stage, where it is today sold across 40 countries.

"The UK and U.S. have a thriving trade relationship worth $250 billion a year, and together we are removing barriers so consumers on both sides of the Atlantic can enjoy greater choice and better value in their shopping carts," said UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "This shipment is great news for Kendamil, a UK export success story doubling its capacity to meet this increased demand while also ensuring 2 million cans of high-quality infant formula are available for families across America who need it most."

About Kendamil

Kendamil is a brand of Kendal Nutricare, a family-run, Queen's Award-winning family nutrition business based in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For 60 years, the company has been crafting baby formula in the Lake District, made using fresh liquid milk from organic, Red-Tractor certified farms and grass-fed cows. Kendamil, is the only British-made baby formula with an award-winning recipe founded on natural ingredients, made with love and without the nasties. Kendamil uses natural milk fats in place of palm oil, natural lactose in place of corn syrups and is vegetarian-friendly. Today, we are proud to be a Queen's Award-winning business for success both domestically and internationally, where as a Northern Powerhouse and Board of Trade export champion we export to 40 countries, scaling local employment to 170. In 2020, we were proud to be selected by the Financial Times as one of Europe's 1,000 Fastest Growing Companies. Follow Kendamil on Instagram and Twitter.

