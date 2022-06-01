Guidehouse Insights Finds Value and Opportunity in Deregulated Electricity Markets

Power generation is transitioning to decentralized model with distributed networks that provide more reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights reviews opportunities for distributed energy resources (DER)-based customer solutions in deregulated electricity markets as well as enabling technologies and business models that encourage regional deregulated markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

Power generation is undergoing a transition from a centralized, top down, and regulated model to a decentralized one with distributed networks that provide more reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, DER deployments offer stakeholders new revenue streams and are opportunities for bringing more localized solutions to grid stability, reliability, and resiliency.

"The increased integration of variable energy resources, such as renewable energy-based resources, into the grid may fundamentally affect how it functions," says Rohith Unni, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Deregulated energy markets have new value streams in a distributed, digital, and decarbonized energy system."

DER also offer multiple new revenue streams to stakeholders. As noted in the report, introducing competition into electricity markets removes centralized control and allows the entry of independent power producers. In these markets, players no longer have responsibility for supplying power to all consumers, but can decide how to maximize their profit potential, according to the report.

The report, Generating Value from Deregulated Electricity Markets, provides an overview of DER opportunities in deregulated energy markets. It explores the changing role of system operators and various DER services to the grid. Additionally, it examines how DER owners can create multiple value streams using various business models and by participating in different markets. It also covers the enabling digitalized platforms that encourage stakeholder participation in the market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Generating Value from Deregulated Electricity Markets, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights