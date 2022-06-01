Growatt Launched New Website to Promote Its Portable Power Station Offerings

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website www.growattportable.com to go live on June 1st, 2020. To cover its fast-growing category verticals, the new website will promote its new portable power station portfolio which was unveiled earlier in April this year.

"Growatt is committed to encouraging a smart energy life with sustainable green power. In the past, our solution was limited to providing energy on site, but we have developed a new portable power station line in the hope that green energy can be brought outdoors to offer all-scenario green energy solutions," said Lisa Zhang, global marketing director at Growatt. The recently released Growatt Infinity 1500 has a 1554Wh capacity and 2000W output and can cover 95% of outdoor and indoor appliances. It supports high-speed solar and AC wall charging and can be charged to 80% in just one hour, making it the perfect companion for outdoor activities and a reliable friend for home backup.

Unlike Growatt's traditional product offerings, the new portable power station mainly serves outdoor enthusiasts and users who need installation-free backup power solutions. This is a new customer type for Growatt, which is different from the previous in terms of user portraits and shopping habits. The launch of the website is to provide a more intuitive, user-friendly, and interactive communication platform and to bridge the gap with end users of this type.

"By launching a new site, we can interact directly with our users and better communicate with the market. We believe this will facilitate us to continuously optimize our products and services. The launch of the new website echoes our promise to always set user experience as a top priority," Zhang added.

The new website comes with a fresh visual in response to the Company's expansion strategy. In the future, Growatt will launch more products to complete the entire portable power ecosystem, giving users the real freedom to use clean energy anytime, anywhere.

To learn more about Growatt's new portable power station and the related offerings, please visit the new website www.growattportable.com.

