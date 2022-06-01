Feel Hot and Stay Cool: 7-Eleven Celebrates Brainfreeze Season with Exclusive Drops Every Friday

Customers Can Unlock the Chance to Win New Items Each Week

IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to turn up the heat because 7-Eleven, Inc. is officially entering Brainfreeze Season™ – a time to hang loose, try new things, make unforgettable memories and take summer from a ten…to an ELEVEN.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are helping customers feel hot and stay cool throughout Brainfreeze Season by rewarding them with exciting new prizes every Friday to electrify their summer. (PRNewswire)

This summer, 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are helping customers feel hot and stay cool throughout Brainfreeze Season by rewarding them with exciting new prizes every Friday to electrify their summer – all without breaking the bank. Customers who purchase participating products can win giveaways inspired by some of their favorite things: music, fashion and of course, Slurpee® drinks.

We Got the Beat

We know the perfect playlist is key to a successful summer, so 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are helping customers get their groove on with weekly giveaways inspired by their love of music. From VIP tickets to events like Life is Beautiful Festival and Coca-Cola Presents Float Fest – to meet and greets and signed merch from the hottest artists – the convenience retailers are giving customers the opportunity to experience their favorite artists on a whole new level.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can earn a chance to win these one-of-a-kind experiences by fueling up for their late-night concerts, spontaneous dance parties, or garage jam sessions with their favorite snacks. All they need to do is purchase select items through the Speedy Rewards® and 7Rewards® loyalty programs or via 7NOW® delivery -- including pizza, Big Gulp® fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Gatorade®, all varieties of Monster Energy, Zapp's, smartwater, all Flamin' Hot varieties including favorites like Cheetos®, Doritos® and Ruffles®, and more. Even better, when customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they will earn double entries for double the chance to win*!

Drop it Like it's Haute

We know our customers like to rock the season's hottest styles, so we'll also be dropping some show-stopping, custom fashion pieces through unexpected brand collaborations and a limited-edition apparel collection with a trendsetting streetwear designer. Winners of these drops are sure to turn heads while snacking on their favorite snacks, like Big Bite® hot dogs and taquitos during a summertime picnic or sipping on a $1 iced coffee at the pier. Stay tuned later this summer for more details on these haute drops.

"Music and fashion… and of course, Slurpee drinks… are the cultural fuel that inspires our customers and helps them celebrate even the small moments in life," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "Whether it's a song that you can't help but dance to, an outfit that makes you feel like a million bucks, or that first sip of a Slurpee drink – we want to help our customers take these moments from ten to ELEVEN all summer long. Brainfreeze Season will give our customers the chance to win big – while spending little – by purchasing some of their favorite snacks in-stores or via 7NOW delivery."

Slurpee Drink Season

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes know that summer is synonymous with Slurpee drinks. So to celebrate, customers can enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks all season long. Sip on classics like Blue Raspberry or Cherry Slurpee drinks or indulge in our limited-time-only flavor, Mango Lemonade. Don't forget to sip in style with exclusive straws featuring Fred, the mascot for the iconic frozen beverage, out of metallic and wildly colorful Slurpee cups available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. And don't worry – it is Slurpee season after all, so more exciting news—and sweet deals—to come soon.

And with the 7NOW delivery app, customers can stock up on those $1 small Slurpee drinks and their favorite snacks on-demand. In fact, first-time 7NOW customers can redeem a FREE pizza with any 7NOW delivery order by entering the code PIZZA at checkout***.

Music-lovers and fashionistas looking to win big this summer can visit 7-Eleven.com/Catch-The-Drop or download the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 5/25/22 at 12:00:01am CT & ends 9/6/22 at 11:00:00 pm CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/SZN-22.

**$1 Sm Slurpee: Valid Through 6/28/22. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Valid 5/25/2022 through 9/6/2022. Use promo code PIZZA on first order for new customers. One per customer and one per device. Applicable with promo code and delivery order only. Plus tax and fees. Limited delivery area. See 7NOW® app for full terms.

