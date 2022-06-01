Bluum Awarded Ranking on CRN Solution Provider 500 List

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, today announced that it earned a spot on the prestigious "2022 CRN Solution Provider 500" list. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies on its annual "Solution Provider 500."

Bluum is ranked No. 59 on the 2022 CRN "Solution Provider 500" list, improving one position from 2021.

"We are honored that CRN would include Bluum on a list that features so many distinguished companies," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "As a solution provider, we aim to support and partner with our customers to fulfill their needs as best as we can. Schools and businesses alike have faced incredible challenges over the past year, so we are elated to assist them with their already remarkable work."

Bluum improved to No. 59 on this year's rankings, moving up one position from its No. 60 rank in 2021. This year's list of 500 solution providers wields an impressive influence and impact on their technology supplier partners and today's IT industry, accruing more than $434 billion in revenue.

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 "Regionals Southwest" and CRN's "Tech Elite 250" lists of honorees, Bluum was also recognized as one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."

In addition to a sample of the top honorees featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, online coverage begins June 1 at www.CRN.com/SP500.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology and services that support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

