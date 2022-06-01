Amazon MWS Integration from Celigo Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with the SAP® Business ByDesign® solution, Celigo's app delivers optimized ecommerce operations through end-to-end business process automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo Inc., a leading enterprise-wide integration platform as a service (iPaaS) company for the mid-market, today announced that its Amazon MWS Integration for SAP ® Business ByDesign® is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Celigo's solution enables both IT and non-IT users to set up and manage order-to-cash automations between the SAP Business ByDesign solution and Amazon MWS, helping to optimize customer experiences and ecommerce operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Celigo, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Automated ecommerce has quickly become the standard that shoppers have come to expect, and Amazon has set that standard. Customers expect accurate orders, flawless customer service, the lowest prices possible, and fast delivery," said Randal Davis, Director of Channel Sales at Celigo. "High Amazon ratings are invaluable, and we help our customers maintain them. We continue to expand our ecommerce integrations to help businesses that use SAP technology and the partners who serve them to optimize their ecommerce business processes and provide an advantage in a competitive market."

The availability of Celigo's Amazon MWS Integration on SAP Store will enable IT, line-of-business teams, and functional consultants to automate both common and custom ecommerce business processes with these capabilities and features:

Building the solution on Celigo's iPaaS leads to extensibility, customization, scalability, monitoring, and error management, which are not possible with point-to-point solutions or custom builds

Comprehensive flows out of the box allow syncing of orders, order cancellations, fulfillments, and inventory levels to improve operational efficiency and customer experience

Intuitive setup without coding guides users through the process of setting up the integrations without worrying about APIs or code, sparing valuable IT resources

Data integration flows can be customized and expanded with Celigo's iPaaS , without requiring technical resources

No transaction limits or fees allow customers to synchronize data across all sales channels (including social and phone orders) between Amazon MWS and SAP Business ByDesign to help ensure timely processing of orders and inventory visibility

Learn more about Celigo's automation solutions for SAP or join us at the SAP SMB Innovation Summit 2022 in Dublin on June 14-16.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information:

BLASTmedia for Celigo

317.806.1900

celigo@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celigo, Inc