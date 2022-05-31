Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Roseville

The Peridot and Moonstone open for tours this weekend at Windsong at Winding Creek

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Windsong at Winding Creek (RichmondAmerican.com/WindsongAtWindingCreek) now has two fully furnished model homes on site, both of which will open for tours this weekend. This inviting new community in Roseville showcases four inspired ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SACSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Emerald is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Windsong at Winding Creek in Roseville, California. (PRNewswire)

Model tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Peridot and Moonstone model homes at Windsong at Winding Creek for Saturday, June 4, or Sunday, June 5. Visits can be booked by calling 916.472.7380 and making an appointment with a New Home Specialist.

More about Windsong at Winding Creek:

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $600s

Four ranch and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Prime location near Westfield Galleria at Roseville and Fountains at Roseville

Convenient access to Highways 65 and 80

Close proximity to over 140 acres of protected land, 3.5 miles of trails, four future parks and several notable schools

Peridot and Moonstone models opening this weekend!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Windsong at Winding Creek will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Windsong at Winding Creek is located at 509 Silver Cloud Court in Roseville (off Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard). Call 916.472.7380 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

