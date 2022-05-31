Pathfinder Ventures Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (OTCQB: RVRVF) (the "Company" or "Pathfinder.") is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR the consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

Pathfinder Ventures is committed to developing the business opportunities that exist given the growing trend of people looking to explore, reside and vacation in RVs.

The consolidated financial statements and MD&A can be viewed at www.sedar.com. The financial information provided herein should be read in conjunction with and is qualified by additional information and disclosures contained in the consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, and the MD&A.

Mr. Joe Bleackley, CEO, Founder and Director of Pathfinder, commented, "In the first quarter of 2022, the Pathfinder team focused on preparing all locations and staff for a busy spring and summer camping season. We finished off outstanding projects and upgrades at our 3 British Columbia locations as we strive to deliver the best possible experience for our RV guests. Our RV Resorts are seeing increased reservations and occupancy rates and we're looking forward to building upon our current foundation with expansions and more locations."

Q1 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased to $459,078 from $313,735 in the comparative period;





Consulting expense decreased to $10,272 from $98,831 in the comparative period.





Financing costs were $nil compared with $20,433 in the comparative period as the no new financing arrangements were completed during Q1 2022.





Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022 were $2,068,772 , compared to $2,092,893 at December 31, 2021 .





Cash used in operating activities was $256,651 , compared to $286,904 during Q1 2021.





12,512 camp resort site nights (as defined below) occupied in Q1 2022, compared to 11,588 camp resort site nights occupied in the comparative period;

Highlights Subsequent to March 31, 2022

On April 7, 2022, the Company completed the purchase of property adjacent to its existing Pathfinder Camp Resorts location in Agassiz B.C. for the cash purchase price of $750,000. Pathfinder plans, subject to land-use and rezoning approvals, to use this 1.892-acre property to expand the Agassiz campground. The purchase was funded by cash on hand and a $600,000 mortgage. The mortgage is secured by a first charge over the property, an existing commercial security agreement and an assignment of rents.

Financial Summary



Q1 2022 Q1 2021





Occupied Site Nights (1) 12,512 11,588 Revenue 459,078 313,765 Operating expenses 1,178,862 746,497 Net loss (748,258) (435,502) Net loss per share (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) (307,278) (284,920)





(1) Occupied Site Nights is the sum of all actual nights the sites were occupied by visitors to the camp resorts when summing all occupied sites across the Company's three camp resorts (for example: 1 camp site is available 7 Site Nights per week). (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, interest, accretion, financing costs, and share-based compensation. Management will continue to drive towards positive Adjusted EBITDA through additional cost cutting initiatives and maximizing the operating capacity of the camp resort parks.

Financial Performance

Revenues for Q1 2022 were $459,078, compared to Q1 2021 revenues of $313,735. This increase over the prior year is attributable to the acquisitions of the three camp resorts in the latter part of Q4 2020.

Operating expenses for Q1 2022 were $1,178,862, compared to Q1 2021 operating expenses of $746,497. This increase over the prior year is attributable to the acquisitions of the three camp resort parks, which resulted in the operating results of those parks being consolidated into the Company's financials. Significantly impacting this increase in operating expenses are:

Depreciation of $191,053 , compared to $45,638 during the comparative period, which relates to the Company's expenditures on properties and equipment since the prior year period, with these capital assets then depreciating over their respective useful lives.

Interest expense of $156,167 , compared to $74,585 during the comparative period, as a result of interest payments on mortgages that the Company entered into during 2021 for the purposes of funding acquisitions.

Property costs of $172,098 , compared to $67,496 during the comparative period, which relates to repairs, maintenance, and operational costs of the properties acquired in 2021.

Salaries and benefits of $306,832 , compared to $129,159 during the comparative period, which relates to having three operating locations in Q1 2022 and the additional full time and part-time employees required to run the camp resorts.

Share-based compensation of $69,174 , compared to $nil during the comparative period, which relates to the Company's issuance of stock options during fiscal 2021.

Net loss from operations for Q1 2022 was $747,952, compared to Q1 2021 of $443,479. This increase over comparative period is primarily attributable to the items noted above.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The discussion of consolidated financial results in this press release includes references to "Adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which is a non-IFRS performance measure. The Company presents these measures to provide additional information regarding the Company's financial results and performance. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 for a reconciliation of these measures to reported IFRS results.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

