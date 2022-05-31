Marco's Pizza® Appoints MikeWorldWide Agency of Record for Consumer Public Relations

MWW will drive consumer awareness and relevance for the more than 1,000 Marco's locations to further support its growth as one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, is proud to announce a new client relationship with Marco's Pizza.

Marco's Pizza Pepperoni Magnifico (PRNewswire)

The communications assignment includes earned media relations and creative integrated consumer marketing campaign development to increase awareness and relevance across the United States.

"Aside from our team's shared love of pizza and creative storytelling, there was immediate strategic chemistry with the Marco's communications and marketing team," said Tara Naughton, MikeWorldWide Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer. "The pizza category often uses creativity and risk-taking to deliver positive experiences for consumers, and Marco's Pizza is embracing this opportunity in their approach to marketing and communications."

"We engaged with a number of agencies in our selection process and MWW stood out as a passionate partner with great creative thinking," said Chris Tussing, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Marco's Pizza. "We immediately clicked with the team's positive energy, excitement and breakthrough thinking. The team quickly jumped in, generating earned coverage and great traction in top targets like Today.com, People.com, and USA Today thanks to their consumer media relationships and relevant storytelling expertise."

Marco's Pizza, the No. 5 pizza brand in the U.S.*, looks to reach $1B in annual systemwide sales this year and reach 2,000 locations by 2026. Founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco, the brand is known for its high-quality pizza with dough made from scratch, three fresh signature cheeses and premium toppings. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 4 in the Fastest Growing category on Restaurant Business' 2021 "Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains" ranking. Other recent accolades include a first-time presence on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list and ranked No. 42 on QSR's Top 50.

"If you haven't tried their signature Pepperoni Magnifico™ specialty pie featuring Old World Pepperoni® and there is a Marco's in your city or town, order it as fast as you can," added Naughton.

*Based on systemwide sales

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

