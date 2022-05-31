InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cleaning Glove (CKL-1345)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to dispense cleaning solutions and scrub dishes, sinks, toilets and bathtubs," said an inventor, from Hazel Crest, Ill., "so I invented the ALFORD SCRUB GLOVE. My design would make the cleaning process easier."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention eases the task of cleaning a wide range of items. It also enables the user to scrub hard-to-reach areas and surfaces. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to avoid perspiration, dryness and skin irritations due to chemicals. The invention features a versatile and multi-functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1345, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp