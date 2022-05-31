AIRBOSS DEFENSE GROUP INTRODUCES THE NEW AIRBOSS 100™ HALF MASK RESPIRATOR

The AirBoss 100 is one of the first half mask respirators to filter both inhalation and exhalation

JESSUP, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirBoss Defense Group ("ADG") today announced the launch of the new AirBoss 100™ Half Mask Respirator ("AirBoss 100"). The AirBoss 100 is designed to be a revolutionary step forward in personal protective equipment (PPE) for multiple industries, including healthcare and medical providers, law enforcement, and first responders. Approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the AirBoss 100 is lightweight and comfortable, reducing the burden typically associated with long-term respirator wear.

AirBoss 100TM Half Mask Respirator (“AirBoss 100”) (PRNewswire)

"The AirBoss 100 is a high-performance, reusable mask that carries the protective power of an N100 filter system which protects against over 99.97% of particulates," stated Patrick Callahan, the CEO of ADG. "It is also one of the first half mask respirators to filter BOTH inhalation and exhalation, which protects the wearer as well as those they are caring for and working with," continued Callahan.

Key Features

Some of the key features of the new AirBoss 100 Half Mask Respirator include:

Superior Filtration & Protection

Comfortable Extended Wear

Long Term Cost-Effective Solution

Customizable Add-ons

"Due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the discovery of new virus variants, the demand for respirators is expected to continue to grow. The superior protection provided by the AirBoss 100 makes it the logical choice for a cost-effective, reusable mask for a wide range of essential employees in healthcare, law enforcement, and first responder professions," continued Callahan.

The AirBoss 100 is proudly made in the USA with materials primarily sourced in America. When it comes to protecting your employees, the AirBoss 100 Half Mask offers a new standard of protection, comfort, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

We Protect Those Who Protect Us.

About AirBoss Defense Group (ADG)

AirBoss Defense Group's (ADG) emergency response and personal protective equipment are utilized by the Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, FEMA, CDC, other government agencies, and private companies. For over 40 years, the company has supplied first-response forces worldwide with handwear, footwear, and respiratory protection from CRBN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) agents and extreme cold weather. ADG has provided personal protective equipment to emergency first response teams and hospitals in hundreds of U.S. cities and more than 70 counties worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.adg.com or www.airboss100.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management's expectations or estimates of future developments or ADG's future performance, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as "will", "may", "could" "is expected to", "believes", "anticipates", "forecasts", "plans", "intends" or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss' actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions, notably including its impact on demand for rubber solutions and products; dependence on key customers; global defense budgets, notably in the Company's target markets, and success of the Company in obtaining new or extended defense contracts; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss' ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss' ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; impact of global health situations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction. COVID-19 could also negatively impact the Company's operations and financial results in future periods. There is increased uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. As such, it is not possible to estimate the impacts COVID-19 will have on the Company's financial position or results of operations in future periods. While the direct impacts of COVID-19 are not determinable at this time, the Company has a credit facility that can provide financing up to $250,000. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss' forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to ADG or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, ADG disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws. Risks and uncertainties about ADG' business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in AirBoss of America Corp.'s ("AirBoss") recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in AirBoss' filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

David Costello

Tel: 617 932 7376

Email: david@risingtidemhd.com

AirBoss Defense Group (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AirBoss Defense Group