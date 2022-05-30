SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ETTX, TVTY, MANT, and RTLR

NEW YORK , May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of ETTX by Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ETTX shareholders will receive $2.20 in cash for each share of ETTX common stock owned. If you own ETTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ettx

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TVTY by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TVTY shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of TVTY common stock owned. If you own TVTY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tvty

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MANT by funds managed by The Carlyle Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MANT shareholders will receive $96.00 in cash for each share of MANT common stock owned. If you own MANT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mant

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR), in connection with the proposed merger of RTLR with Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RTLR unitholders will receive 0.113 units of Diamondback for each unit of RTLR common unit owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $17.25 based upon Diamondback's May 27, 2022 closing price of $152.66. If you own RTLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rtlr

