Empire State Building Partners with "Stranger Things" on Dynamic Light Show and Special Experiences for Fans at the Observatory

Cast visit; Dynamic Light Show; 86th Floor Life-size Demogorgon Photo-Op

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) commenced a two-month engagement to share a special "Stranger Things" themed experience with New Yorkers. ESB brought the Upside Down from Netflix's "Stranger Things" to her entire southern façade with a first-of-its-kind, dynamic light show. There was a special appearance from the "Stranger Things" cast, who debuted the one-of-a-kind, life-size Demogorgon photo opportunity for visitors on the building's open-air 86th Floor Observatory.

"We are happy to unite New Yorkers and our visitors with once-in-a-lifetime experiences at the World's Most Famous Building," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "Now, our guests can come face-to-face with one of television's most iconic monsters on our 86th Floor Observatory."

ESB in the Upside Down – On Thursday, May 26 , the ESB's south side transformed into a portal into the Upside Down.

Cast Visit - That morning, "Stranger Things" cast members Noah Schnapp , Gaten Matarazzo , Cara Buono , and Priah Ferguson visited the Empire State Building for a photo opportunity at the Observatory Experience.

Face the Monster – Fans now have the chance to pose with a life-size Demogorgon on the building's 86th Floor Observatory as he peers out over New York City . The Demogorgon will remain within the Observatory Experience through July.

These special experiences for fans were in partnership with Netflix and advertising agency Giant Spoon .

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a top-to-bottom reimagination that added a dedicated guest entrance, a digital and tactile museum that celebrates the icon from the moment it was conceived to its current place in pop culture, and a completely re-imagined 102nd Floor Observatory. More information about the Empire State Building and its Observatory Experience can be found at www.esbnyc.com .

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, as well as the world's most popular travel destination by Uber and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

