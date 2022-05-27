Autodesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

June 6, 2022 Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 7, 2022 Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at investors.autodesk.com. Please go to the Website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk uses its investors.autodesk.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

