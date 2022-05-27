ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2022 were $1,036,685,870 as compared with $1,107,356,837 on December 31, 2021 and $1,102,272,659 on March 31, 2021. On March 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $12.02 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021







Total Net Assets $1,036,685,870 $1,107,356,837 $1,102,272,659 NAV Per Share $12.02 $12.84 $12.78 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,242,349 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(68,969,183) or $(0.80) per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021







Total Net Investment Income $15,242,349 $11,229,751 $13,402,171 Per Share $0.18 $0.13 $0.15







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Loss $(68,969,183) $(6,488,352) $(14,658,896) Per Share $(0.80) $(0.08) $(0.17)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

