Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting and Information for Reconvened Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) (the "Partnership" or "SMLP") announced today that its 2022 annual meeting of limited partners initially convened and partially adjourned on May 10, 2022 and reconvened on May 26, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting") has been adjourned, prior to conducting any business, for the purpose of soliciting additional votes with respect to Proposal 2, the approval of the Summit Midstream Partners, LP 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, set forth in the Partnership's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"). A quorum was present at the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be reconvened solely with respect to Proposal 2 on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be held virtually via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/275506380 (password: summit2022). The record date for determination of the limited partners of the Partnership who are holders of record of outstanding common units of the Partnership entitled to vote at the reconvened Annual Meeting remains the close of business on March 21, 2022.

Any proxies previously submitted by such holders with respect to Proposal 2 will continue to be counted. Such holders need not submit a new proxy for their votes to be counted. Such holders may revoke their proxies as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

