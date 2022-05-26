ReelGOLF™ is changing the way golf is viewed forever with the first on-course AI-Enabled Autonomous Videographer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hole-In-One (HIO) Media, Inc., a sports technology and media production startup in the golf industry, showcased the first on-course AI-Enabled Video Production system, ReelGOLF™, at Barton Creek Country Club in Austin, Texas.

ReelGOLF™ Changes the On-Course Experience for Everyday Golfers

With nearly 400 golfers in attendance at the annual Darrell K. Royal (DKR) member-guest tournament, the patented ReelGOLF™ media platform delivered near real-time video footage to players over the three-day event. With AI-enabled cameras discretely installed at the tee box and green of a signature Par 3, the cameras worked in concert with one another to produce PGA®-inspired videos for each player. Within minutes, the autonomous video production system seamlessly edited and produced each golfer's shot and delivered it via the free ReelGOLF™ mobile app.

"I was pleased to see the players' positive reaction to ReelGOLF™ during the tournament," says Mr. Imes, founder of HIO Media, Inc. "Technology adoption can take years," he continues, "at DKR, we affirmed the hidden demand to record a golfer's on-course experience. Greater than half the field used the ReelGOLF™ platform to record and share never before seen video footage of non-professional golfers."

ReelGOLF™ was invented by Mr. Imes after playing The Old Course at Saint Andrews, the most hallowed grounds in golf. He wanted a way to preserve that memory. "Inspiration happens on The Old Course", Mr. Imes says, "and ReelGOLF™ emerged from the fairways, the sand traps, the greens, and the 19th hole, The Jigger Inn." Mr. Imes walked away from The Home of Golf® inspired to create a new golf experience for the everyday golfer, the ReelGOLF™ experience.

ReelGOLF™ captures on-course play in an easy way. Golfers simply scan a QR code at the tee box to activate the autonomous videography system, and the AI-enabled cameras follow and record players shots. Within minutes, ReelGOLF™ produces and delivers PGA®-inspired videos to golfers as if they are featured on CBS Sports®, NBC Sports® or The GOLF Channel®.

"With its on-course media platform, ReelGOLF™ is showcasing signature holes for golf courses and changing the way golf is viewed for the everyday golfer", says Mr. Imes, "The greatest stories in golf happen on courses every day. They are just not being seen…until now."

About ReelGOLF™

ReelGOLF™ is an AI-Enabled media production platform designed for golf courses. What started as a vision on The Old Course at St. Andrews has grown into a platform that allow golfers to preserve and share their memories. Follow ReelGOLF™ @ReelGOLFVids on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube or visit ReelGOLF.com for the latest news and media production.

About Hole-in-One Media™, Inc.

HIO Media is a golf and media technology provider based in Austin, Texas. Using its patented technologies, HIO Media is capturing the on-course golf experiences for everyday golfers, and chronicling moments for them to share with friends and family.

