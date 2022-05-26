NEW CHIEF COLLABORATION OFFICER ROLE WILL COMBAT SILOS, FOSTER INNOVATION AT BADER RUTTER

Allison Madell to become one of Milwaukee's first CCOs

MILWAUKEE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent full-service advertising agency Bader Rutter continues to redefine modern agency management and has named Allison Madell chief collaboration officer. This position recognizes the need to be more intentional in fostering meaningful collaboration within today's work environment.

"As an independent agency, we're able to nimbly flex to best address today's opportunities and challenges," said Jeff Young, CEO at Bader Rutter. "When considering the new challenges of connecting in a hybrid or remote workforce, we see this role as imperative. Appointing Allison Madell to chief collaboration officer shows we recognize the way we work is evolving and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our employees and clients in fostering inspired and impactful thinking."

The chief collaboration officer role is gaining momentum across organizations focused on being efficient, successful and integrated. As CCO, Madell will concentrate on connecting opportunities with the right team, talent and path for success.

"Effective collaboration drives ideas, innovative thinking and business growth," Madell said. "Discipline mingling and information sharing leads to a magic chemistry that results in more expansive thinking. Amazing work becomes easier to produce and everyone wins."

Madell brings 30-plus years of experience, most recently serving as executive vice president of public relations and content at Bader Rutter. In her new role, she will continue to lead the public relations team. Prior to joining Bader Rutter, Madell was an executive vice president at Weber Shandwick, focusing on global client experience. Her industry experience also includes roles with Edelman, Porter Novelli, and Ogilvy & Mather, as well as client-side with Dairy Management Inc.

About Bader Rutter

Bader Rutter is a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Milwaukee and Chicago. It is both the largest agricultural marketing agency and the leading B2B marcom agency in the country. With close to 245 full-time employees in 13 states, Bader Rutter offers a full array of advertising, digital and social media, public relations, business consulting, and branding and design capabilities. The employee-owned agency's expertise includes core work in agriculture, the food production system, pet care and animal health, manufacturing, insurance and financial services.

