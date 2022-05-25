Vaniam Group Announces Chijioke Nze, MD, MPH, as the 2022 Recipient of Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award

Dr Nze Is Second Annual Recipient of Grant Dedicated to Black, African, or African American Cancer Researchers; Will Research Barriers to Minority Participation in Lymphoma Clinical Trials

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group announced today that the second annual Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award (YIA) was bestowed upon Chijioke Nze, MD, MPH, from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Funded by Vaniam Group, this annual award provides research grants to Black, African, or African American researchers who specialize in oncology.

Vaniam Group, a global network of healthcare communications agencies, supports biopharmaceutical innovators as they realize the full potential of their oncology and hematology discoveries. (PRNewswire)

This annual award provides research grants to Black, African, or African American researchers who specialize in oncology

"Vaniam Group began funding this YIA 2 years ago to encourage more people of color to apply for grants at Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation," said Deanna B. van Gestel, Founder and CEO of Vaniam Group. "We congratulate Dr Nze for his important research. Despite many advancements in the treatment of lymphoma over the past 2 decades, Black and Hispanic patients continue to experience worse outcomes than their White counterparts. Dr Nze's research will identify opportunities to boost minority participation in future clinical trials, helping the scientific and medical communities better understand how we can achieve a more equitable healthcare system for all patients."

Dr Nze is Chief Hematology Fellow at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He received his doctor of medicine from Harvard Medical School, his master in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and his bachelor of science in biochemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dr Nze's clinical interests are in malignant hematology and oncology with a focus on lymphoma. He is broadly interested in healthcare delivery system design, value-based healthcare research, and the health policy contexts that shape care delivery. He has been a longtime advocate for equity in healthcare delivery and the elements that lead to differential access and outcomes in care for vulnerable populations.

As the recipient of the 2022 Vaniam Group LLC-Conquer Cancer YIA, Dr Nze will conduct a needs assessment that will inform local strategies to increase minority participation in lymphoma clinical trials.

"Cancer care is evolving more rapidly than ever before, but certain patient populations continue to be left behind," said Dr Nze. "It's not enough that oncologists deliver excellent care; we must also investigate how our healthcare system can be restructured to ensure equitable cancer care for all. The lack of representation of certain groups in clinical trials limits important information regarding cancer biology, pharmacokinetics, efficacy, and safety—potentially exacerbating existing disparities even further. Clinical trial enrollment for these populations is beneficial to the patients who have early access to potentially groundbreaking therapies, as well as to the medical community that gains a more holistic perspective into how novel treatment strategies are experienced by all patients. I am grateful to Vaniam Group and Conquer Cancer for recognizing the importance of this research, and for providing the grant that makes it possible."

Dr Nze is the second individual to receive the Vaniam Group LLC-Conquer Cancer YIA. In 2021, Quaovi H. Sodji, MD, PhD, of Standard University, received the inaugural grant for his research exploring a novel immunotherapy approach to combat pancreatic cancer.

About Vaniam Group LLC

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com

About Conquer Cancer

Conquer Cancer, the foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), was founded by the foremost cancer doctors of ASCO to see dramatic advances in the prevention, treatment, and cures of all types of cancer. Conquer Cancer supports groundbreaking research and education so both doctors and patients have the resources they need. Their mission is to conquer cancer worldwide by funding breakthrough research and sharing cutting-edge knowledge. For more information, visit www.Conquer.com

