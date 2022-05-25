Study Finds that NeuFit® Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) May Produce Similar Results as Traditional High Load Training with Less Strain on Body

The real-world intervention trial observed acute indicators of muscle growth or strength improvements may be achieved with lower perceived exertion during exercise when training with the Neubie® NMES device.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published peer-reviewed study comparing acute changes in the upper body with pulsed direct current and high load exercises found that short-term training with the Neubie® neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device results in similar responses as traditional high load training in areas of increased muscle thickness, changes in torque (as a measure of fatigue), soreness, and physical exhaustion, but with lower perceived exertion.

The research, which appears in the April issue of the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions (JMNI). , was led by Dr. Samuel L. Buckner of the USF Muscle Lab, Exercise Science Program at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The study involved 34 participants between the ages of 18 and 35 who had regularly engaged in resistance exercise in the upper body for at least six months.

"Given the novelty of direct pulsed current as a modality to grow muscle, we were interested in gaining insight into the acute muscular response to this mode of training," said Dr. Buckner. "We were also interested in seeing how well the Neubie device is tolerated."

Both TRAD (traditional high load) and Neubie training showed increases in muscle thickness, soreness, and decreases in isometric strength for up to 24 hours. In both conditions, changes in soreness and isometric strength remained at 48 hours but increases in muscle thickness remained only in the TRAD condition.

Although muscle soreness is not a requisite for muscle growth, the study authors noted that it might provide some indication that the Neubie provided a robust novel stimulus to the muscle which was comparable to that of traditional resistance exercise.

"We found it interesting that many of the acute responses appeared similar when comparing Neubie to traditional training," said Dr. Buckner. "Although these results provide a limited picture, they provide some indication that the Neubie device may lead to similar long-term adaptations."

The study authors further noted that training with the Neubie device might be effective for individuals who are looking to experience a lower rating of perceived exertion (RPE) responses during exercise. Further research is necessary to examine neuromuscular responses to Neubie training over longer periods of time (8-12 weeks).

"We appreciate the interest of Dr. Buckner and his team to study the efficacy of the Neubie device in comparison to traditional high load training," said Garrett Salpeter, founder, and CEO of NeuFit, makers of the Neubie device. "The results of this study align with what we see with patients every day - that the Neubie can be an effective alternative to traditional resistance exercise. It has been especially helpful for patients recovering from injury or surgery and other cases where high-load resistance training may not be appropriate." Salpeter is the author of The NeuFit Method released in 2021 which examines the power of the nervous system to promote faster healing and optimal performance.

In response to growing evidence suggesting that muscle growth does not rely upon exercise load, scientists have begun to examine various alternatives to traditional high lead resistance exercise including NMES.

This study's primary measurements were conducted over the span of 48 hours. During their training session, subjects performed biceps curls individually with each arm. One arm used traditional resistance training loads with 70% of their maximum weight, and the other arm used the Neubie with no external load.

Among NMES devices, the use of pulsed direct current (DC) has become more popular in the clinical setting. The Neubie device from Austin TX-based NeuFit includes an additional waveform to dissipate heat and charge buildup allowing for higher intensity stimulation without skin irritation. In addition, treatments with the Neubie device are active allowing for a functional range of motion, rather than passive lying stimulation as typically performed with many traditional alternating current (AC) NMES treatments. More information on the Neubie device can be found on the NeuFit website .

