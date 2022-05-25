Seoul Tourism Organization launches marketing to attract MICE to IMEX, the world's largest exhibition for MICE

Seoul booth be operated from May 29 to June 2

Joint marketing programs with Seoul MICE Alliance (SMA)

Signal of Seoul's preemptive international marketing to boost the recovery of the MICE industry

FRANKFURT, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Tourism Organization (CEO/president KIL Ki-Yon) announced participation in IMEX, the world's largest MICE exhibition to be held in Frankfurt, Germany, for three days from May 29 to June 2 this year. In line with the full-scale resumption of international tourism and MICE, STO plans to come out strong with preemptive marketing activities to attract international MICE delegates attending IMEX Frankfurt 2022.

Aerial view of the 2022 IMEX Seoul Public Relations Hall (PRNewswire)

IMEX, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is an exhibition specifically designed for MICE industry which draws 14,000 visitors from 170 countries and more than 70,000 business meetings. Expectations for this year are very high as attention is being paid to how different or similar international events, which have been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, will be this year comparing to the previous years.

The Seoul Tourism Organization prepared joint marketing activities with the participating Seoul MICE Alliance members, including group presentation sessions to expand potential clientele to come to Seoul for their MICE events. Buyers can reserve a PSA meeting with eight SMA members- Channel K, Euras Tech, People & Value, Grand Hyatt Seoul, Lotte Hotels Seoul, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, VIAGEM, Communistar -beforehand through the official website or drop in during the event.

Also, STO prepared fun and engaging events created from globally popular K-contents, such as drama series including Squid Game to attract the attention of MICE organizers: Dalgona carving time, chimaek (chicken + beer) networking time, writing Korean names on traditional Korean fans, and taking photos with K-pop stars who lead Hallyu culture worldwide.

PARK Jin hyeok, director of the Seoul Convention Bureau said, "We expect our participation in this year's IMEX exhibition will be a meaningful rebooting of Seoul's standing as a complete MICE venue. With experienced and knowledgeable Seoul MICE Alliance members, we will continue our overseas marketing to enhance its position as the best MICE city in the world."

