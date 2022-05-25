Jack Henry to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2022

MONETT, Mo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The company announced today David Foss, Board Chair & CEO, will present at the following conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

June 1, 2022 . The presentation takes place at 9:00 am ET . A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on. The presentation takes place at. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2022-38th-annual-sdc/jack-henry-associates-inc-june

June 7, 2022 . The presentation takes place at 12:15 pm ET . A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on. The presentation takes place at. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/jkhy/1932168

Replays of all events will be available on ir.jackhenry.com following the live presentation.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves more than 8,000 clients nationwide and goes to market through three distinct brands: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at https://www.jackhenry.com/pages/default.aspx.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.