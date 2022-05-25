Austin-Based Aggregate Dealer, Crushing Tigers, Secures $20MM in Financing

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crushing Tigers, a southern U.S. market leader and authorized distributor of high-performance aggregate machinery and equipment, is pleased to announce securing bank financing from a Denver-based bank and growth capital from Congruent Investment Partners, LLC ("Congruent"). Central Texas' most active middle market investment bank, Westlake Securities, served as the exclusive financial advisor.

Crushing Tigers is an authorized distributor for a number of top global brands. In addition to providing equipment sales, leasing and parts, the company also provides service and training to ensure each project is "crushed to perfection."

The Austin-based company, formed in 2011, has been operating under the leadership of its founders, Brian Costello and Pat Doab, who have built the business from the ground up. The high-caliber roster of brand products speaks volumes about the quality of the business, but Costello and Doab attribute much of the company's success to its "People-first" approach. Through the owners' vision, business model and management, Crushing Tigers has attracted strong strategic investment partners such as a leading Denver-based bank and Dallas-based Congruent Investment Partners, LLC.

CEO Pat Doab expressed his enthusiasm for the future in stating, "We are pleased to have others share in our excitement and vision for the future of this business. We have an incredible Crushing Tigers community and are thrilled to have both the financial support and intellectual capital that the bank, Congruent and Westlake bring to the table."

"We are excited about this partnership and see great potential for Crushing Tigers," stated Congruent Managing Member, Preston Massey. "The high-quality OEM brands, strong management team, market leadership, and geographic footprint are very compelling. We are eager to partner with the Crushing Tigers team and Westlake Securities to help grow the equipment sale and rental business, as well as expansion into aftermarket services and other geographic territories."

About Crushing Tigers

Crushing Tigers is the market leader and authorized distributor of high-performance aggregate machinery and equipment by top global brands such as SANDVIK, EDGE, RAMMER, MATEC, STRICKLAND, PORTAFILL and more. Texas-based and serving customers throughout the state and surrounding states, Crushing Tigers is helping the aggregate industry clear the path for bigger and better. Since its establishment in 2011, the company's managing founders have utilized a combined 40+ years of industry knowledge, business and engineering backgrounds to grow a people and community-focused business — providing top equipment sales and leasing options, parts, service and equipment training to ensure that every job is crushed to perfection. https://www.crushingtigers.com/

About Congruent

Congruent Investment Partners, LLC is a North American alternative asset management firm, primarily focused on making mezzanine capital and equity investments in middle market companies. Congruent manages capital in long-term private funds and through separate accounts, with an investor base including foundations, endowments, pension funds, and high net worth individuals. The firm has significant experience across a range of industries including equipment distribution, industrial services, niche-manufacturing, and tech-enabled business services. http://www.congruentinv.com

About Westlake Securities

Westlake Securities is a middle-market investment bank founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Westlake delivers superior execution and results to its clients with deep transactional experience, comprehensive technical analysis and hands-on involvement of our senior professionals. For more information, please visit: www.westlakesecurities.com

