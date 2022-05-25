AMERCO REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RENO, Nev., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2022, of $1,123.3 million, or $57.29 per share, compared with $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share for the same period last year.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $86.7 million, or $4.42 per share compared with net earnings of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share for the same period last year.
"Our teams worked hard to take care of new and existing customers over the past year. We were rewarded with increased business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are now in less certain times with significant inflation, large gas price increases and disruptions with nearly every significant supplier. Many companies are experiencing this. This is not particularly unique. We will just have to work through this. We are focused on our customer."
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $79.0 million, or nearly 12%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and finished the full year up $875.5 million, or 28%, compared with fiscal 2021. The revenue improvement for the quarter was in both the In-town and one-way markets and primarily came from increased average revenue per transaction along with transactions. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, trailer and towing devices.
- Self-storage revenues increased $36.8 million, or 28%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and for the full year increased $139.9 million, or 29%, compared with fiscal 2021. The average number of occupied units increased by 23%, or 92,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 8.3% to 82.6% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.9%. In fiscal 2022, we added approximately 4.6 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase.
- Moving and Storage other revenues increased $15.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and $139.0 million for the full year compared with fiscal 2021, largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.
- For the quarter, depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $5.1 million while all other depreciation increased $4.5 million from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sales of rental equipment increased $42.2 million. For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased $17.5 million while all other depreciation increased $15.5 million largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sale of rental equipment increased $160.1 million.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year and $126.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2022. Increased customer use of the rental equipment combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet is primarily responsible for the additional costs.
- Other operating costs at the Moving and Storage segment increased $94.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and $357.5 million for the full fiscal year 2022. The largest contributors to this were personnel, liability costs, freight, payment processing fees, utilities and property taxes.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $131.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $114.5 million.
- Gross rental equipment capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were approximately $1,061 million compared with approximately $870 million for fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2023. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $602 million for fiscal 2022 compared with $527 million in fiscal 2021. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $499 million to $1,004 million in fiscal 2022 compared with fiscal 2021.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,723.2 million and $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, which is on file with the SEC.
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
768,817
$
689,787
$
3,958,807
$
3,083,317
Self-storage revenues
166,818
130,010
617,120
477,262
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
78,969
80,365
351,447
344,929
Property management fees
8,347
7,651
35,194
31,603
Life insurance premiums
26,399
29,651
111,027
121,609
Property and casualty insurance premiums
21,532
19,243
86,518
68,779
Net investment and interest income
45,298
37,043
148,261
122,938
Other revenue
82,121
66,108
431,373
291,548
Consolidated revenue
$
1,198,301
$
1,059,858
$
5,739,747
$
4,541,985
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021
Quarters Ended March 31,
Years Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,106,434
$
974,775
$
5,398,267
$
4,231,674
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
134,390
117,242
1,577,226
906,863
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
32,228
23,790
115,043
86,737
Earnings from operations
15,702
8,160
49,780
32,498
Life insurance
Revenues
62,751
62,344
238,812
232,634
Earnings from operations
5,656
6,192
19,538
22,876
Eliminations
Revenues
(3,112)
(1,051)
(12,375)
(9,060)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(384)
(269)
(1,547)
(1,090)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,198,301
1,059,858
5,739,747
4,541,985
Earnings from operations
155,364
131,325
1,644,997
961,147
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:
Quarters Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
601
539
Square footage as of March 31
50,366
45,746
Average monthly number of units occupied
491
398
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
82.6%
74.3%
Average monthly square footage occupied
42,863
35,692
Years Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of March 31
601
539
Square footage as of March 31
50,366
45,746
Average monthly number of units occupied
471
376
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
82.6%
71.8%
Average monthly square footage occupied
41,379
33,700
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,704,137
$
1,194,012
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
229,343
224,426
Inventories and parts, net
158,888
105,577
Prepaid expenses
236,915
469,144
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,893,399
2,695,656
Investments, other
543,755
489,759
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
103,828
89,749
Other assets
60,409
47,730
Right of use assets - financing, net
620,824
877,038
Right of use assets - operating, net
74,382
92,505
Related party assets
47,851
35,395
7,673,731
6,320,991
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,283,142
1,075,813
Buildings and improvements
5,974,639
5,163,705
Furniture and equipment
846,132
786,505
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
615,679
477,921
Rental trucks
4,638,814
3,909,724
13,358,406
11,413,668
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,732,556)
(3,083,053)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
9,625,850
8,330,615
Total assets
$
17,299,581
$
14,651,606
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
677,785
$
645,575
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
6,022,497
4,668,907
Operating lease liabilities
74,197
92,510
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
978,254
997,701
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,336,238
2,161,530
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
10,812
12,420
Deferred income
49,157
42,592
Deferred income taxes, net
1,265,358
1,178,489
Total liabilities
11,414,298
9,799,724
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,819
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income
46,384
106,857
Retained earnings
6,052,233
4,958,359
Cost of common shares in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Total stockholders' equity
5,885,283
4,851,882
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,299,581
$
14,651,606
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
768,817
$
689,787
Self-storage revenues
166,818
130,010
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
78,969
80,365
Property management fees
8,347
7,651
Life insurance premiums
26,399
29,651
Property and casualty insurance premiums
21,532
19,243
Net investment and interest income
45,298
37,043
Other revenue
82,121
66,108
Total revenues
1,198,301
1,059,858
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
707,843
580,997
Commission expenses
83,381
74,178
Cost of sales
66,137
54,543
Benefits and losses
47,453
48,852
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
10,334
9,281
Lease expense
7,428
7,475
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
121,551
154,219
Net gains on disposal of real estate
(1,190)
(1,012)
Total costs and expenses
1,042,937
928,533
Earnings from operations
155,364
131,325
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(280)
(247)
Interest expense
(44,659)
(41,328)
Pretax earnings
110,425
89,750
Income tax expense
(23,678)
(15,970)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
86,747
$
73,780
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
4.42
$
3.76
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Twelve Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
3,958,807
$
3,083,317
Self-storage revenues
617,120
477,262
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
351,447
344,929
Property management fees
35,194
31,603
Life insurance premiums
111,027
121,609
Property and casualty insurance premiums
86,518
68,779
Net investment and interest income
148,261
122,938
Other revenue
431,373
291,548
Total revenues
5,739,747
4,541,985
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
2,676,541
2,187,684
Commission expenses
429,581
329,609
Cost of sales
259,585
214,059
Benefits and losses
186,647
179,512
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
33,854
28,293
Lease expense
29,910
28,470
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
482,752
609,930
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
(4,120)
3,281
Total costs and expenses
4,094,750
3,580,838
Earnings from operations
1,644,997
961,147
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(1,120)
(987)
Interest expense
(167,424)
(163,502)
Fees on early extinguishment of debt
(956)
-
Pretax earnings
1,475,497
796,658
Income tax expense
(352,211)
(185,802)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
1,123,286
$
610,856
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
57.29
$
31.15
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2022. The tables below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
March 31,
ROU
Property, Plant
Property,
2022
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,283,142
$
-
$
1,283,142
$
1,075,813
Buildings and improvements
5,974,639
-
5,974,639
5,163,705
Furniture and equipment
846,132
14,731
860,863
808,821
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
615,679
169,514
785,193
681,515
Rental trucks
4,638,814
1,114,248
5,753,062
5,403,822
Right-of-use assets, gross
13,358,406
1,298,493
14,656,899
13,133,676
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,732,556)
(677,669)
(4,410,225)
(3,926,023)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
9,625,850
$
620,824
$
10,246,674
$
9,207,653
March 31,
2021
March 31,
ROU
Property, Plant and
2021
Financing
Adjusted
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,075,813
$
-
$
1,075,813
Buildings and improvements
5,163,705
-
5,163,705
Furniture and equipment
786,505
22,316
808,821
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
477,921
203,594
681,515
Rental trucks
3,909,724
1,494,098
5,403,822
Subtotal
11,413,668
1,720,008
13,133,676
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,083,053)
(842,970)
(3,926,023)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
8,330,615
$
877,038
$
9,207,653
