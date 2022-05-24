Traditions of America's debut Chester County, Pennsylvania 55+ community is a triple gold medal winner at the 2022 Best of Pennsylvania Living Awards (BPLA).

Traditions of America's debut Chester County, Pennsylvania 55+ community is a triple gold medal winner at the 2022 Best of Pennsylvania Living Awards (BPLA).

BERWYN, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLPA is the regions juried, best-in-class competition for home building, design, and associated services. Winners represent the industry's top talent and standout projects in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties. At the recent awards ceremony, Traditions of America at West Brandywine won top honors for Best Community Clubhouse and 55+ Community of the Year. The Community also won gold for its Clubhouse Grand Opening campaign.

Traditions of America at West Brandywine - The Clubhouse (PRNewswire)

With an unassailable, decades-long name brand recognition across Pennsylvania, Traditions of America furthered its foothold with its entry into desirable Chester County. Traditions of America at West Brandywine sits on 130 acres and features 226 single-family maintenance-free homes in an unrivaled Downingtown location. High-end shopping, restaurants, art venues, universities and world-class healthcare are all short drives from the Community.

The Clubhouse plan at West Brandywine is a new generation of design in its scale, finishes and amenities. Designed by the nationally-recognized firm KTGY Architecture & Planning, the 8,000 sq ft Clubhouse represents the latest innovation in the industry. It is fully-loaded with a heated outdoor pool & spa, tennis & pickleball, fitness center, yoga studio, sports bar & lounge, putting green, billiards, wine tasting room, golf simulator, dog grooming room, coffee lounge, outdoor grilling area, and club room. With a dedicated, full-time Lifestyle Director, residents benefit from a planned social calendar, clubs, and organized trips.

Traditions of America at West Brandywine features a Model Home Court, Welcome Center, and onsite Design Studio, where buyers can make their selections during meetings with a team of professional in-house Designers. With its state-of-the-art, 5-star Clubhouse, Traditions of America has tapped into the pulse of the market that desires a resort-style 55+ community of this caliber.

Representatives from Traditions of America attended the BPLA ceremony and were honored to accept the gold recognition.

For more information on Traditions of America, visit https://www.traditionsofamerica.com.

EMAIL: info@traditionsofamerica.com

Website: https://www.traditionsofamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/traditionsofamerica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/traditionsofamerica

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/traditions-of-america

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Traditions of America