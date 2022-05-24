Radial selects Adyen to integrate payments into omnichannel ecommerce platform for clients in US and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that Radial, a bpost group company, a leader in ecommerce technologies and operations, will use Adyen for Platforms to streamline and consolidate their payment offerings to benefit their roster of clients in the US and Canada including health, beauty, apparel, and luxury accessory brands.

Adyen logo (PRNewsfoto/Adyen) (PRNewswire)

"Radial works with some of the world's largest, complex brands to deliver Enterprise-grade ecommerce experiences," said Brian Dammeir, President of North America at Adyen. "Their selection of Adyen shows that Adyen for Platforms can be used to deliver deep payments capabilities for even the most sophisticated use cases. By continuing to focus on bundling all aspects of business into one simple to use platform, including payments powered by Adyen, Radial will create an even better experience for their clients. We're honored to be able to offer the payments piece of that puzzle."

"We are always looking for new ways to improve our offering for enterprise clients," said Dave Roessler, Director of Payments at Radial. "Adyen has helped us integrate with and support more payment types. We've also seen an authorization lift between the move to Adyen and other changes we implemented. By leveraging Adyen's features and integrating them into our product, Radial is able to create an even more holistic offering for our clients. This is just the first step in our partnerships and we are looking forward to working together to improve our customers experience."

Adyen for Platforms offers a global and agile payment solution that enables platform business models to integrate payments into their offering without the added operational complexity or resource constraints. Platforms are able to leverage Adyen's unified commerce solution to expand quickly, manage risk, track results and gather rich customer insights across all touchpoints, from one integration. To learn more about the product, visit here .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Radial as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. The company's expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. And with the company's personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. Radial is flexible, scalable, and focused on its clients' business objectives. Learn how Radial delivers today's retail at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adyen Inc.