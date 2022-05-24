Partnership celebrates two luxury icons coming together to create a simply perfect experience for the most passionate F1® fans kicking off at the acclaimed FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2022

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Mexico, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is now the official tequila of the F1 Paddock Club™, the ultimate trackside experience Formula 1® offers to VIP guests at each race weekend. This marks the first-ever exclusive tequila partnership within the F1 Paddock Club™ debuting at the premium yacht experience at the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2022, and further solidifies PATRÓN's role in the world of F1®, following the recent collaboration with beloved Mexican racing icon Sergio "Checo" Perez earlier this year.

PATRÓN Tequila Becomes the First-Ever Official Tequila Partner of the Formula 1 Paddock Club™ (PRNewswire)

The Paddock Club™, the pinnacle of Formula 1® hospitality, takes fans behind the scenes and into the heart of the action. Along with exclusive experiences including a unique trackside view of the start/finish straight and the pit lane, guests can also access tours of the pit lane and hang out in spaces above the team's garages that feature a bar experience - now serving signature PATRÓN tequila cocktails - refreshments, entertainment, and appearances by F1® drivers.

"Just as PATRÓN goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection in every drop of our 100% naturally perfect tequila, that same tireless dedication to perfection can be seen in F1 – from the drivers, to the crews to the passionate fans who live for the sport. This is an exciting time for motorsport with the explosive growth and rising interest from fans around the globe and at PATRÓN, we are thrilled to be part of that passion as the official tequila partner for F1," said Kathy Parker, President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN. "After the announcement of our collaboration with Checo Perez earlier this year, becoming a part of the exclusive Paddock Club experience was a natural next step for PATRÓN to help make guests race day experience simply perfect with a PATRÓN cocktail in hand."

F1 Paddock Club™ guests will now get exclusive access to enjoy custom PATRÓN cocktails at the PATRÓN bars inside the F1 Paddock Club™ lounge including the signature cocktail of the season – The PATRÓN Pole Position Paloma. This cocktail will be served amongst a variety of other PATRÓN specialty drinks for guests to celebrate responsibly at race weekends around the world to toast to your favorite F1® team.

The PATRÓN Pole Position Paloma Recipe

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado

3 oz Fresh grapefruit juice

.5 oz Agave syrup

.5 oz Fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 oz Sparkling water

+Sugar and salt for rimming

+Grapefruit wedge for garnish

"We are proud to be bringing the world's number one super premium tequila together with F1, to enhance our VIP experience for our fans in the prestigious F1 Paddock Club," said Chloe Targett-Adams, Director of Race Promotion & Hospitality at Formula 1®. "PATRÓN is the perfect brand to be our exclusive tequila partner for the Paddock Club and look forward to creating a best-in-class cocktail experience at the upcoming races this season and in 2023."

Fans who are interested in gaining access to join the F1 Paddock Club™ PATRÓN experience can do so at the following upcoming races:

FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2022 ( May 26-29 )

FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2022 ( June 9-12 )

FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2022 ( June 16-19 )

FORMULA 1 LENOVO BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2022 ( June 30-July 3 )

FORMULA 1 GROSSER PREIS VON ÖSTERREICH 2022 ( July 7-10 )

FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 2022 ( July 21-24 )

FORMULA 1 ARAMCO MAGYAR NAGYDÍJ 2022 ( July 28-31 )

FORMULA 1 ROLEX BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 ( Aug. 25-28 )

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022 ( Sept. 1-4 )

FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA 2022 ( Sept. 8-11 )

FORMULA 1 HONDA JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2022 ( Oct. 6-9 )

FORMULA 1 ARAMCO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2022 ( Oct. 20-23 )

FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2022 ( Oct. 27-30 )

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2022 ( Nov. 10-13 )

FORMULA 1 ETIHAD ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 ( Nov. 17-20 )

For the latest, please visit the Formula 1® website for more details.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

*IWSR 2020 Global Database

About Paddock Club®

Formula 1 Paddock Club™ is one of sport's most iconic and exclusive hospitality experiences and has continually evolved to produce memorable moments for all guests since its inception in 1986.

With views over the team's garages, pit lane and start/finish straight, Paddock Club™ provides the best and most unique way to watch, absorb and enjoy everything Formula 1®. As well as enjoying the drama on the track, Paddock Club™ guests can relax and enjoy behind-the-scenes experiences, driver appearances, world-class dining, drinks and VIP service all weekend.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2022. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

PRESS CONTACT:

patron@mbooth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patrón Tequila