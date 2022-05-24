PARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS SPOTLIGHTS POTENTIAL BREAKTHROUGH OSTEOARTHRITIS TREATMENT AT BIOLOGICAL ASSOCIATION 3RD ANNUAL SUMMIT

Global Clinical Head Dr. Mukesh Ahuja Presented, "Injectable Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium for Knee Osteoarthritis: A Potential Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug."

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: PAR) ("Paradigm" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on repurposing existing molecules for new indications with unmet clinical needs, is honored that its Global Clinical Head of Osteoarthritis (OA) Mukesh Ahuja was selected to speak at the Biological Association 3rd Annual Summit, held in conjunction with the 2022 Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) Annual Meeting, in San Francisco.

During his presentation, Dr. Ahuja introduced injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium (iPPS/Zilosul™), a repurposed drug with disease-modifying potential for OA treatment, and its mechanism of action.

He explained that PPS looks promising as a Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD) while citing collected data and outlining Paradigm's ongoing work.

"I am truly honored to have been one of the presenters at the Biologic Association 3rd Annual Summit," Dr. Ahuja said. "Paradigm recognizes the pressing need for new, safe, and effective treatments for the pain and symptoms of OA, and we hope that PPS has the potential to be a powerful candidate in this field. This Summit was an excellent platform to discuss this potential new treatment.

OA is an inflammatory joint disease that causes chronic pain, disability, and reduced quality of life. Paradigm's immediate commercial focus is the repurposing of iPPS, for the treatment of OA.

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals LTD (ASX: PAR) is a late-stage drug development company with the mission to develop and commercialize pentosan polysulfate sodium for the treatment of pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders driven by injury, inflammation, ageing, degenerative disease, infection, or genetic predisposition. In addition to the OA program, Paradigm is currently conducting two phase II studies for the use of iPPS as adjunct therapy to help manage residual musculoskeletal symptoms despite enzyme replacement therapy or haemopoietic stem cell transplant in the rare diseases mucopolysaccharidosis type I, and mucopolysaccharidosis type VI. Paradigm is also investigating proof-of-concept for the use of iPPS in respiratory and heart failure indications.

