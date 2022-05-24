KDD 2022 Opens Registration for the Premier International Data Science and Analytics Conference

Flagship Industry Gathering for Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining Will Convene Aug. 14-18 in Washington, D.C.

AI and Data Science Applications for Government, Health, and Deep Learning to Be Explored on Special Conference Days

Experts from Harvard , USC and UC Santa Cruz Will Deliver Compelling Keynotes

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) today announced registration is open for KDD 2022, which will take place Aug. 14-18, 2022 in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The annual KDD conference is the premier international, interdisciplinary data science gathering, bringing together researchers and practitioners from data science, machine learning, big data and artificial intelligence to fuel innovation.

For more information about KDD 2022, visit https://www.kdd.org/kdd2022/

"The KDD 2022 program promises to be the most robust and diverse to date, with keynote presentations, industry-led sessions, workshops, and tutorials spanning a wide range of topics—from data-driven humanitarian mapping and applied data science in healthcare to AI for climate mitigation and decision intelligence for online marketplaces," said Wei Wang, SIGKDD chair, Leonard Kleinrock chair professor in computer science, and director of the Scalable Analytics Institute at University of California, Los Angeles. "Building on the success of last year's virtual gathering, this year's conference will blend in-person and virtual sessions, maximizing opportunities for attendance and engagement from data science leaders in academia, industry, and government."

In addition to more than 30 half-day workshops on applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning and applied data science for a variety of use cases, special conference days will offer tracks on government, health and deep learning. Confirmed keynote speakers from leading academic institutions are:

Lise Getoor , Jack Baskin endowed chair of computer engineering and founding director of the Data Science Research Center at University of California, Santa Cruz

Milind Tambe , Gordon McKay professor of computer science, faculty director of the Center for Research in Computation and Society at Harvard University , and director of "AI for Social Good" at Google Research India

Shang-Hua Teng, Seeley G. Mudd professor of computer science and mathematics at University of Southern California

Outstanding data science practitioners will be honored during the conference with SIGKDD Innovation, Service, Rising Star, and Test of Time Awards. The Innovation and Service Awards recognize an individual or group of collaborators whose technical innovations in the field of knowledge discovery and data mining have had a lasting impact, and an individual or group whose professional services contributions to the field are remarkable. Launched in 2020, the Rising Star Award aims to promote current SIGKDD researchers as they build their careers, and the honoree is selected based on their whole body of work in the first five years following completion of the Ph.D. The Test of Time Awards recognize one SIGKDD conference research track paper from 10 to 12 years ago and one industrial track paper from 10-15 years ago that have had the most influence since their initial publication.

The largest and longest running data mining conference, KDD is managed by a team of volunteers who comprise the conference organizing committee. 2022 general co-chairs are Aidong Zhang, William Wulf faculty fellow and professor and interim department chair of computer science at University of Virginia; and Huzefa Rangwala, senior manager of applied science at Amazon's Machine Learning Solutions Lab and professor of computer science at George Mason University. In addition to representatives from leading academic institutions, members of the organizing committee include data science experts from leading technology companies Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Netflix, among others.

The renowned KDD Cup is now open to competitors and includes an ESCI challenge for improving product search sponsored by Amazon and special dynamics wind power forecasting challenge sponsored by Baidu. The winners will be announced July 22.

KDD 2022 welcomes gold sponsors Criteo AI Labs, LinkedIn, and Apple; and silver sponsors: The Home Depot, NEC, Baidu, Microsoft, and AI Cadium. Megagon Labs and Health Data Science, and Health at Scale Technologies are also sponsors.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIG is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

